Hyundai Motor America Reports October 2022 Sales

October Total Sales Increased 7%; Retail Sales Up 11%

Best October Retail Month on Record

All-Time Total and Retail Sales Records for Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson , Tucson HEV and Santa Cruz

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total October sales of 60,604 units, a 7% increase compared with October 2021. SUVs were 43,511 units, a 14% increase year-over-year and 72% of total sales. Hyundai set total and retail sales records in October for Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson HEV and Santa Cruz. Hyundai fleet sales remained at 0.4% for the year, prioritizing inventory for its retailers and consumers.

"Demand is still there and our lineup of EV vehicles contributed to record sales this month," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "With the great products we have, we'll continue to compete in the marketplace. Our company has done an excellent job keeping the product pipeline moving."

Oct-22 Oct-21 % Chg 2022 YTD 2021 YTD % Chg Hyundai 60,604 56,761 +7 % 588,902 642,396 -8 %

October Retail Highlights

Hyundai's retail sales of 58,315 units represented an 11% year-over-year increase from October 2021. This was the third consecutive month of best-ever retail sales led by Elantra HEV (+146%), Santa Fe HEV (+64%), Santa Cruz (+63%), Tucson (+63%) and Tucson HEV (+27%). Hyundai Green sales of 7,576 represented 13% of retail and an 11% year-over-year increase.

October Product and Corporate Activities

October Model Total Sales

Vehicles Oct-22 Oct-21 % Chg 2022 YTD 2021 YTD % Chg Accent 1,683 2,863 -41 % 16,982 17,699 -4 % Elantra 8,530 8,447 +1 % 94,394 114,553 -18 % Ioniq 1 1,621 -100 % 3,670 17,177 -79 % Ioniq 5 1,579 0 0 % 20,071 0 0 % Kona 5,780 8,440 -32 % 51,460 79,368 -35 % Nexo 30 63 -52 % 375 345 +9 % Palisade 5,775 8,670 -33 % 69,531 73,343 -5 % Santa Cruz 3,010 1,848 +63 % 29,813 4,841 +516 % Santa Fe 10,806 7,040 +53 % 96,935 96,696 +0 % Sonata 6,796 5,561 +22 % 42,034 86,021 -51 % Tucson 15,066 9,735 +55 % 140,691 125,782 +12 % Veloster 83 218 -62 % 1,876 1,958 -4 % Venue 1,465 2,255 -35 % 21,070 24,613 -14 %

Note: Electrified vehicles are hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell models.



Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

