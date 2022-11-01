Kasasa Announces Launch of Finder, Expanding Access to Local Banking

Kasasa's Finder connects people with local community banks and credit unions who have a vested interest in the people and the communities they serve

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasasa, an award-winning financial technology and marketing provider, today announced the launch of Finder, a new tool that makes it easier for people to find community banks and credit unions that offer products people love while supporting their local economy.

With Kasasa Finder, people can search by zip code and filter results to reveal community financial institutions that carry Kasasa reward checking accounts. Kasasa accounts are always free and offer a high rate of return on balances and cash back rewards.

"Finances are among the most personal aspects of life and people need a financial partner they can trust," said Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. "True, authentic support can only come from real humans helping real humans in the real world. It's something that megabanks, neobanks, and fintechs, even with the best AI ever created, will never be able to touch. This genuine connection is the backbone of each main street in thriving communities. Combine that sentiment with Kasasa's world class accounts, and people will find they are essentially getting paid to join a local coalition making communities and the individuals in them financially strong across the nation."

When combined, the community banks and credit unions that partner with Kasasa serve 3 million consumer accounts and constitute the fourth largest branch network with 3,400 locations nationwide. Kasasa Finder harnesses the collective power of the Kasasa client network, enabling community financial institutions to scale and gain visibility by winning the attention and trust of consumers nationwide – without sacrificing the human connection found at the local level.

By joining the Kasasa Finder network, community financial institutions can receive:

Vetted consumer traffic to their detail page with access to online account opening,

Featured listing page with institution description, product details, and branch locations,

Personalized staff bio pages and information highlighting their community impact.

Kasasa provides marketing, technology, and financial products people love and offers them exclusively at community banks and credit unions to keep money in the local economy. Since 2003, Kasasa financial institutions have given back nearly $3 billion in rewards to Kasasa account holders. To easily search for local community banks and credit unions, visit Kasasa Finder at Kasasa.com.

About Kasasa

Based in Austin, Texas, Kasasa® promotes community banks and credit unions and inspires people to bank locally, so they can be proud of their money and do more good. An award-winning fintech and marketing services company, Kasasa provides reward checking accounts people love, the first-ever loan with Take-Backs™, relationship-powered referral programs, and ongoing expert consulting services to community financial institutions. For more information, visit www.kasasa.com, Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

