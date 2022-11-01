Latest Buzzzzz at HorsePower Brands LLC

Rapidly growing portfolio company launches seventh brand

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/-- That buzz you hear in Omaha, Nebraska isn't an invasion of killer bees, it's the launch of HorsePower Brand's latest and cutting- edge franchise - Bumble Bee Blinds . Bumble Bee Blinds takes the hard work and confusion out of selecting window treatments including blinds, shades and shutters providing free in-home measurements and quality installation. HorsePower's seventh brand launch since 2019 expands the precipitous growth towards the company's goal of building a portfolio of 25 service-based franchise brands and vertical integrations by 2025.

As part of the HorsePower Brands roster, Bumble Bee Blinds is unique for the customer with window treatments the way they want them rather than what's on hand at the big box stores.

"The window covering industry is ripe for disruption," said Bumble Bee Blinds Brand President Luke Schwartz. "Advancements in technology have provided the opportunity to dramatically improve the customer experience." Schwartz, a native of Nebraska, brings proven leadership in the window covering market having previously been executive director of operations and finance at a wholesale window covering distributor. "I learned the industry from top to bottom," said Schwartz.

"We're thrilled to launch our seventh service brand," said Josh Skolnick, co- founder and chairman of HorsePower Brands. "We continue to see a massive increase in the number of potential franchisors interested in becoming part of the HPB family as we expand our existing service-based franchises. By improving the process with complete communication and maximum transparency for our customers we now offer highly successful franchise services in painting, lighting, glass, lawn care and insulation with more exciting opportunities coming in 2023."

Skolnick and Zachary Beutler formed HorsePower Brands with a goal to sell franchises responsibly with the tools to ensure franchisees' growth and longevity long term.

About HorsePower Brands

HorsePower Brands is a portfolio company comprised of service-based franchisors and franchise brands delivering first class customer service and experiences. Founded in 2019 by franchise veterans Josh Skolnick and Zach Beutler, the team was determined to disrupt the franchise industry to responsibly grow and support franchisees through a platform focused on operational excellence and accountability. For more information on HorsePower Brands and their various franchise opportunities, visit https://horsepowerbrandscom .

