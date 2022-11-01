MyndVR Partners with BVL to Provide Virtual Reality Equipment for Veterans Therapy

BVL's $250,000 donation to National Association of State Veterans Homes will fund the implementation of MyndVR in 50 Veteran State Homes

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BVL (Bowlers to Veterans Link) , a 501c3 charity that funds recreation therapy programs to address the emotional and physical needs of veterans and active-duty military, today announced they have awarded a $250,000 grant to the National Association of State Veterans Homes (NASVH) which will be designated for virtual reality content and equipment for veterans. MyndVR , the award-winning provider of VR-based, digital therapeutic experiences designed for the aging population, will fulfill the donation with the immediate deployment of MyndVR into 50 state veteran homes across the United States.

BVL is bowling's oldest charity, founded in 1942 when bowlers across America raised funds to purchase planes to bring wounded servicemen and women home from World War II. Since the organization's inception, the bowling community has raised more than $55 million to support those who have served. Bowling centers and associations will continue to raise funds for veterans throughout November which is BVL Month in America.

"It is an absolute honor to work with BVL to bring our therapeutic brand of virtual reality to such an important population," said MyndVR CEO and Founder, Chris Brickler. "These veterans have earned this technology that provides emotional comfort, cognitive engagement, and even physical exercise in long-term care. The therapeutic power of VR is truly limitless."

"80 years ago, BVL was flying servicemen and women back home from duty. Today, we are enabling veterans to virtually land on the USS Eisenhower in the Atlantic Ocean, go skydiving in a wingsuit, travel the world, and engage in a whole new range of experiences as part of their recreation therapy activities," said John LaSpina, chairman of BVL. "We are excited to join forces with MyndVR to bring this incredible state-of-the-art technology to brighten the lives of as many veterans as possible."

BVL will present the $250,000 grant to NASVH Education Committee Chairman Jonathan Spier on Thursday, November 3, at 10:00am ET at the Long Island State Veterans Home in Stony Brook, New York. Local veterans will have the opportunity to demo MyndVR's technology including MyndExplorer™, with the all-new HTC VIVE Flow Immersive Glasses. For more information, please visit: www.myndvr.com or www.BVL.org .

About MyndVR

MyndVR is the leading provider of Virtual Reality solutions for senior living communities, home care agencies, Veteran homes, and individual adults aging in their own homes across the US, Canada and Australia. The company is also a proud Allied Partner with We Honor Veterans. MyndVR is building the most advanced portfolio of original and licensed therapeutic VR content. In extending the company's reach, MyndVR announced strategic distribution partnerships with Select Rehabilitation, the largest contract therapy company in the US, and Omega Healthcare Investors, the largest REIT in senior care. MyndVR enables older adults to interact with the outside world in genuinely innovative ways that promote engagement, wellness, and above all, positive outcomes. MyndVR is also a co-creator of DigitalTherapyNOW.org – a purpose-driven coalition of academic and industry partners designed to educate lawmakers to support the successful passing of the Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act of 2022. For more, visit MyndVR.com .

About BVL (Bowlers to Veterans Link)

BVL (Bowlers to Veterans Link) is a highly-ranked 501c3 charity that funds recreation therapy programs to address the emotional and physical needs of veterans and active-duty military. BVL, bowling's oldest and own charity, was founded in 1942 when bowlers across America raised funds to purchase planes to bring wounded servicemen and women home from World War II. Over the past 80 years, the bowling community has raised more than $55 million to support those who have served. BVL has been recognized as one of "America's Best Charities" by Independent Charities of America, earned a "Top-Rated" Nonprofit distinction from Great Nonprofits, and is also a member of the Combined Federal Campaign (#93325). For more information, visit www.BVL.org .

