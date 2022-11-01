Planful Announces New Suite of Native Integrations for Automating Marketing Budget and Performance Management

New CONNECT integrations create unprecedented visibility into the true value marketing provides

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc ., the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced a new suite of native, easy-to-deploy integrations for its marketing performance management (MPM) solution. This announcement comes on the heels of Planful's recent acquisition of Plannuh , a leading MPM SaaS vendor. The new CONNECT integrations allow marketers to pull in expense and performance data into MPM from other systems for better visibility into goal achievement and improved decision making based on return on investment (ROI).

CONNECT integrations empower marketing teams to reliably and consistently measure the true business value of marketing campaigns and plans. Now, marketers have the ability to natively integrate with popular CRMs and ad networks, such as Salesforce, Facebook, Google Adwords, and LinkedIn. Marketers can instantly integrate digital ad spend and campaign metrics to gain a deeper understanding of marketing performance and collaborate with the Office of the CFO to define the strategic business value of marketing efforts.

Planful has also added Universal CONNECT to its MPM solution, enabling marketers to leverage their finance team's existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, the source of truth for spending, without introducing extra manual work. With MPM's automated expense creation solution, marketing teams get visibility into a real time view of spending in context with their budget and performance to avoid month-end surprises such as finishing over or under budget.

"We are excited to offer this suite of integrations to customers looking to streamline the way marketers create and execute plans, manage budgets, and track performance," said Peter Mahoney, General Manager of Marketing Performance Management, Planful (former CEO of Plannuh). "The entire marketing team, especially CMOs and marketing operations professionals, require a collaborative application that is purpose-built for proving and improving the business value of their marketing."

Benefits of CONNECT Integrations:

True business value calculation in finance-friendly language for a consistent and common approach to calculating key business metrics, such as cost-per-outcome (CPO), ROI, and lifetime value (LTV) over time and across campaign types for better decision making and plan optimization

Visibility enables agility by giving marketers early and clear insights into campaign performance and spend effectiveness, enabling them to swiftly reevaluate underperforming campaigns, reinforce top-performing programs, and rebalance plans and budgets

Automated marketing budget management tools to automatically pull marketing advertising campaign spend data from leading ad networks, such as Google Adwords, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Easy set-up with just a few clicks to integrate with leading CRM solutions, like Salesforce, and popular ad networks, such as Google Adwords, LinkedIn, and Facebook

"Making it seamless and easy to gain visibility into spend and performance, along with bringing deep financial intelligence, was a key part of bringing Plannuh and Planful together–these integrations make that even easier," said Grant Halloran, Planful Chief Executive Officer. "Marketers now have more ways to prove the impact of their marketing and drive more opportunities for business growth, while increasing visibility and collaboration with their finance colleagues."

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform is used around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and analytics. Planful empowers finance, accounting, and business users to plan confidently, close faster, and report accurately. More than 1,300 customers, including 23andMe, Bose, Boston Red Sox, Five Guys and Zappos, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

