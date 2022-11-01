SENA Launches Collection of MagSafe®-Compatible Phone Cases and Wallet Attachments for New Apple® iPhone® 14 Devices

Luxury leather cases enable today's mobile professionals to carry and protect their iPhone and everyday essentials with style and simplicity

Anaheim, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SENA Cases – a designer of luxury leather accessories to enrich the use of mobile essentials – announced the availability of its new collection of MagSafe®- compatible phone cases, sleeves, and magnetic wallet attachments, made for the new Apple® iPhone® 14 Series, including: iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14.

Crafted from premium leather and expertly stitched, the collection offers modern professionals a stylish, contemporary solution to carry, organize, and protect their iPhone 14 device and valuable essentials with ease of use and peace of mind.

"This new collection of cases and wallet attachments for the iPhone 14 Series is a unique addition to the SENA portfolio by incorporating MagSafe-compatible technology into our products, expanding the functionality of an iPhone and accessories on the go," says Andrew Corkill, Global Vice President of Marketing & eCommerce for Targus and SENA brands. "Easily attach one of the four new wallet attachments to the SENA Varano Case to securely carry your wallet essentials, such as an ID, credit cards, or cash."

SENA's Varano Case for iPhone 14 models is a sleek, premium leather case made for superior device protection on the go. Available in black and tan, this stylish case features reinforced corner drop protection, as well as a raised bezel to protect the screen and rubber buttons for added protection. This Apple MagSafe-compatible case works seamlessly with the following SENA magnetic wallet attachments (sold separately), which enhance the case's functionality:

Product Availability & Pricing:

SENA's new iPhone 14 cases and accessories are available for sale worldwide at senacases.com and through participating retailers, and range in price from $39.95 to $69.95 SRP.

About SENA Cases

Since 1999, SENA Cases brought the ancient tradition in leather craftsmanship to accessories for phones, tablets, and laptops. SENA brings timeless designs, originally inspired for functionality, to current styles tailored for personal technology. We combine effective design with unsurpassed refinement.

SENA is a subsidiary of Targus, a global manufacturer of mobile computing accessories. Learn more about SENA at senacases.com. Like or follow SENA on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Targus

For more than 35 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

