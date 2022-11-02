Agnieszka Pilat Gives Human Creativity to Machines in ROBOTa Show

'Silicon Valley's Favorite Artist' Exhibits Paintings Created by Ensemble Cast of Robots, including Boston Dynamics' SPOT and Agility Robotics' DIGIT

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agnieszka Pilat, dubbed "Silicon Valley's favorite artist" this year by New York Magazine, returns to her Bay Area roots with a new collection of works exhibited at the San Francisco gallery, Modernism. ROBOTa opens November 3rd and features paintings completed by the acclaimed artist and an ensemble cast of her robot co-creators, including Boston Dynamics' SPOT and Agility Robotics' DIGIT.

Agnieszka and her apprentice SPOT pose with their artwork. (PRNewswire)

"Like the craftsmen in the great art guilds of the Renaissance, my robot apprentices work directly under my control," says Agnieszka. "Meet SPOT: the famous, Boston Dynamics quadruple canine robot. And DIGIT: Agility Robotics' bi-pedal robot gracefully designed to work side-by-side with the human workforce."

ROBOTa takes visitors to the final frontier of man and machine, wherein human beings impart their creations with one last gift: Creativity. This stunning show features paintings completed by Agnieszka, DIGIT, and SPOT, raising questions about history, consciousness, and the growing power of artificial intelligence.

"Agnieszka's newest artworks transcend successfully the extreme edges of contemporary painting," says Modernism's Founder and Owner, Martin Muller. "An artistic glimpse into the future."

"I work for the machine," echoes Agnieszka.

ROBOTa will be on display from November 3rd – December 21st at Modernism Inc., 724 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

About Agnieszka Pilat

Born in Poland, Agnieszka Pilat studied painting and illustration at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, CA. She is an award-winning artist, and her works can be found in public and private collections in the United States, Poland, and Canada. Currently residing and maintaining full-time studios in New York and San Francisco, Pilat is represented by numerous galleries throughout the United States and has exhibited at the Carnegie Museum of Art. She has written about art history for Artnet and spoken about the intersection of art and technology at the annual Founders Forum in London. Her work has been covered by New York Magazine, Hyperallergic, Forbes, Boston Globe, WIRED, and CNN.

