Capchase Announces Expansion to Germany to Provide SaaS Businesses With Greater Access to Non-Dilutive Funding

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capchase , the leading provider of non-dilutive capital for SaaS companies, today announced its entry into the German market. This comes as the demand for their services continues to rise across North America and Europe, allowing Capchase to expand on its mission of providing startups with the resources to fund future growth initiatives.

Since launching in 2020, Capchase has worked with 3,000 customers, making over $1.5 billion in funding available. Most recently, Capchase announced $400 million in debt financing to provide committed capital support for both current and future Capchase customers, and to diversify current product offerings.

"In today's economic environment, founders need new ways to fund their business," said Miguel Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Capchase. "Since our inception, we have seen a huge appetite for growth capital that is fast, flexible and complementary to traditional funding methods like venture capital. We are pleased to partner with founders and companies living in Germany and to provide scalable, non-dilutive financing to help them achieve their growth potential, faster."

Europe is firmly positioned as a global tech player, with a record $100 billion of capital invested and 98 new unicorns formed in 2021. Germany is the second largest market in Europe and is considered one of the top hubs for startups in the world with €19.7 billion invested into startups last year alone. With recent announcements from the local government to mobilize €30 billion in local startups by 2030, the tech scene in Germany is expected to boom over the next several years.

With the new launch, Capchase will be able to provide German startups with its market-leading services including Capchase Grow and Capchase Analytics , and tailored financial insights through its Growth Advisor service. With Capchase Grow, companies with recurring revenues are able to have upfront access to future capital. Using Capchase Analytics, customers can view their key business information in real time, providing founders with visibility and help in making important financial decisions. The company has also developed CapScore™ , a proprietary system that evaluates hundreds of data points, such as underwriting rates, growth, cash on hand, etc., and determines in near real-time a company's ability to repay a loan now and in the future.

With startups increasingly looking outside of the VC world for financing, Capchase has seen monthly application rates double from April to September of this year. The majority of Capchase customers put capital toward financing customer acquisition costs, key sales hires, and subscription expenses with the flexibility to only pay for the capital that they use. Additionally, all customers are paired with an individual Capchase Growth Advisor to help optimize their capital structure and increase growth efficiency.

"As entrepreneurs, we feel the pain of other entrepreneurs when it comes to financing and growing their business," said Frank Bertele, general manager Germany at Capchase. "This is where we want to help. With Capchase you are not just getting capital tailored to your needs at attractive rates, but a genuine partner who helps you grow."

This news comes on the heels of several partnerships, including its recent integrations with Xero and Stripe . Capchase also recently released its first-ever SaaS Benchmark Report , which revealed several performance indicators of SaaS companies. To learn more about Capchase and apply for funding for your business, please visit www.capchase.com .

About Capchase

Capchase is the growth partner for ambitious software-as-a service (SaaS) and comparable recurring-revenue companies. Our mission is to help founders and CFOs grow their businesses faster through non-dilutive capital, market insights, and community support. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York City, Capchase provides financing by bringing future expected cash flows to the present day – thereby securing funding that is fast, flexible, and doesn't dilute their ownership. To date, Capchase has worked with more than 3,000 businesses and partners, and made more than $1.5 billion in funding available to the SaaS industry. To learn more about Capchase visit capchase.com

