CPSC Approves New Federal Safety Standard for Custom Window Coverings to Prevent Deaths and Serious Injuries from Strangulation; Window Covering Cords Now Deemed a Substantial Product Hazard

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to reduce the risk of strangulation deaths and serious life-threatening injuries to children from corded window coverings, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) voted today, by a vote of 4 to 0, to approve a new federal safety standard for operating cords on custom window coverings. Custom window coverings include shades, blinds, curtains, drapery or other cord-operated products, created to a consumer's specifications. The Commission also approved a new federal safety rule that added non-compliant window covering cords to CPSC's substantial product hazard list.

Young children can quickly and silently become strangled on pull cords, continuous loop cords, inner cords or any other accessible cords longer than 8 inches on window coverings. On average, about nine children under 5 years of age die every year from strangling in window blinds, shades, draperies and other window coverings with cords, according to CPSC's latest data.

The new rules address the risk of strangulation deaths and injuries to children 8 years old and younger on all types of window cords:

Custom window coverings: The new mandatory consumer product safety standard establishes performance requirements for safe operation of custom window coverings. The products subject to the new standard present an unreasonable risk of injury. Less stringent measures have historically been ineffective in addressing the risk of strangulation. The new rule goes into effect 180 days after publication in the Federal Register. Stock and custom window coverings: The rule deems the presence of hazardous operating cords and inner cords on stock window coverings, and hazardous inner cords on custom window coverings, to be a substantial product hazard. The new federal safety rule incorporates the most recent voluntary standard developed for window coverings, ANSI/WCMA A100.1 – 2018, American National Standard for Safety of Corded Window Covering Products (ANSI/WCMA-2018). This rule goes into effect 30 days after publication in the Federal Register for window covering products manufactured after that date.

CPSC urges consumers to choose cordless window coverings, which are the safest option for children. For more information, visit CPSC's Window Covering Safety Education Center.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

