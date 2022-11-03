Avon to build new world-class Research & Development operations in Brazil and Poland

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to further deliver its Global Innovation Programme and realise significant cost efficiencies, Avon will be establishing new Research and Development operations in Brazil and Poland, two of the largest markets in its business. As a result, the company will be closing its Research & Development operations in Suffern, New York.

This is part of Avon's Open Up and Grow strategy to deliver aspirational beauty at irresistible value through an omnichannel, high-touch relationship selling model. Locating R&D in key Avon markets will enable closer connections with Representatives and Consumers and build seamless communities with its supply chain operations and with Natura in Brazil, co-locating R&D at the Cajamar site.

Angela Cretu, CEO Avon, commented "For 136 years, breakthrough innovation has been at the core of the Avon brand with our proprietary technology and award winning, affordable beauty products. We believe this evolution of our R&D operations will give us access to a wider ecosystem of partners to drive our innovation pipeline. We're incredibly proud of our Suffern team and grateful for the strong innovation foundation that we will build on."

