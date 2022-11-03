Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger Honored as Top Commercial Litigation Firm

Houston boutique also honored for bankruptcy litigation, mass tort defense

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The trial firm Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP has earned 2023 Best Law Firms recognition among the top Houston-based commercial litigation firms from U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

In addition to its commercial litigation recognition, BOWS earned selection to the legal guide for its bankruptcy litigation and mass tort litigation defense work.

The firm's collective expertise has solidified its reputation among the nation's top complex litigation boutiques. The firm is relied upon by companies across the country facing disputes involving private equity, energy, trade secrets and employment covenants, hedge funds, financial derivatives, corporate-governance disputes, and bankruptcy litigation, as well as international banking, real estate, and construction disputes.

Firms are chosen for Best Law Firms based on client and attorney feedback, practice-specific peer review, and editorial evaluation. To be eligible for consideration, a firm must have at least one lawyer included in the annual Best Lawyers in America guide, which recognizes the top 5 percent of private practicing lawyers in the nation.

Earlier this year name partners David Bissinger, Jason Williams, and John Strasburger were all recognized among the nation's top commercial litigation attorneys in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers. Mr. Strasburger earned additional recognition for his bankruptcy litigation and mass tort defense practice.

The full 2023 Best Law Firms listing can be found at https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

About Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger

Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP is a Houston-based business trial and transaction firm focused on providing impactful, cost-effective solutions to complex disputes and transactions requiring careful attention, extensive experience, and a high level of sophistication. For more information, visit https://www.bowslaw.com.

