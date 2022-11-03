BLANCO Appoints Diana Windsor as Senior Vice President, Sales for North America

LUMBERTON, N.J. and TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLANCO, the premium kitchen solutions brand backed by industry-leading German engineering, announces the appointment of Diana Windsor as Senior Vice President, Sales for BLANCO North America.

BLANCO, the premium kitchen solutions brand backed by industry-leading German engineering, announces the appointment of Diana Windsor as Senior Vice President, Sales for BLANCO North America. (PRNewswire)

In this role, Windsor will lead all strategic and operative market activities for BLANCO North America across the U.S. and Canada. Her primary focus will be on continued and sustainable market growth and promotion of the BLANCO UNIT, the seamless water place system for residential kitchens.

"We are thrilled to continue investing in the overall growth of our North American team, an important region for BLANCO," stated Garth Wallin, President and CEO of BLANCO North America. "With Diana's previous experience in building products, strategy development, customer service and e-commerce, along with her entrepreneurial spirit and proven track record of leading high-performance teams, we are confident she is a strong addition to our executive leadership team."

"I'm honored to be a part of the BLANCO North America team," notes Windsor. "I admire the company's commitment to offering award-winning designs and premium quality product solutions. I look forward to driving further awareness of the BLANCO UNIT to make everyday life easier in kitchens across North America."

Windsor boasts more than 13 years of sales and management experience in the plumbing industry. Prior to joining BLANCO, her experience includes general management for Waterworks, multiple senior leadership roles at Watts Water Technologies and plumbing sales experience at Kohler.

For more information on BLANCO, visit BLANCO.com.

About BLANCO

With BLANCO, kitchen chores are transformed to be sources of joyful moments. BLANCO is the premium brand for well-thought-out kitchen water hubs in residential homes. At its core, the BLANCO UNIT is based on three founding pillars: "Drink, Prep, Clean" and is characterized by a wide array of seamless combinations of sinks, high-end faucets, water optimization solutions, complementary accessories and organization systems. This range of product and the design, color and material options, make it easy for every kitchen lover to find their perfectly customized UNIT at BLANCO.

Founded over 95 years ago, the company is now an internationally recognized premium brand for the kitchen water hub. With subsidiaries in Europe, North America and APAC, plus its trading partners, BLANCO has a presence in about 100 countries all over the world and offers its customers a portfolio that is perfectly tailored to consumer needs. The company headquarters and key production sites in support of North American demand are in Southwest Germany and Canada.

Established in 1925 by Heinrich Blanc, BLANCO is part of BLANC & FISCHER Family Holding. BLANCO America and BLANCO Canada have proudly served the North American market for over 30 years. BLANCO.com

