Digimarc Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 increased 22% to $7.8 million compared to $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue primarily reflects the contribution of subscription and service revenue post acquisition from EVRYTHNG and $1.1 million of subscription revenue from a new commercial contract, partially offset by $0.6 million of lower subscription revenue as a result of sunsetting our Piracy Intelligence product and $0.4 million less service revenue due to the timing of HolyGrail recycling projects.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was essentially flat when compared to the third quarter of 2021 reflecting $1.0 million of amortization expense recognized on the developed technology intangible asset acquired in the EVRYTHNG acquisition and $0.2 million lower service gross profit due to higher costs, offset by the $1.2 million of gross profit contribution from higher subscription revenue.

Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 increased 24% to $5.6 million compared to $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased 62% to $19.7 million compared to $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in operating expenses primarily reflects $4.2 million of operating expenses from EVRYTHNG post acquisition, $1.5 million of higher compensation costs due to annual compensation adjustments and higher headcount, and $1.4 million of severance costs incurred for organizational changes we made in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased $5.4 million to $15.5 million compared to $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $14.9 million or $(0.76) loss per common share compared to $2.9 million or $(0.17) loss per common share in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $9.3 million or $(0.47) loss per common share compared to $5.6 million or $(0.34) loss per common share in the third quarter of 2021.

At September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities totaled $56.4 million compared to $41.6 million at December 31, 2021.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a global leader in product digitization, delivering business value across industries through unique identifiers and cloud-based solutions. A trusted partner in deterring digital counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc reveals a product's journey to provide intelligence and promote a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. With Digimarc, you can finally see everything. And when you see everything, you can achieve anything. For more information, visit us at digimarc.com.

Forward-looking statements

Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are outlined in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross profit margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net loss, and Non-GAAP loss per common share (diluted). See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP financial measures are an important measure of our operating performance because they allow management, investors and analysts to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period-to-period after removing non-cash and non-recurring activities that affect comparability. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons.

Digimarc believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps management and investors make comparisons between us and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measures and the corresponding GAAP measures provided by each company under applicable SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP. In order to facilitate a clear understanding of its consolidated historical operating results, investors should examine Digimarc's non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with its historical GAAP financial information, and investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternatives to, GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Income Statement Information (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Month Information



Nine Month Information





September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenue:































Service

$ 3,735



$ 3,932



$ 11,858



$ 11,507

Subscription



4,086





2,485





11,121





7,888

Total revenue



7,821





6,417





22,979





19,395

Cost of revenue:































Service (1)



1,602





1,630





5,177





4,715

Subscription (1)



1,006





567





2,934





1,892

Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets



1,048





—





3,362





—

Total cost of revenue



3,656





2,197





11,473





6,607

Gross profit































Service (1)



2,133





2,302





6,681





6,792

Subscription (1)



3,080





1,918





8,187





5,996

Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets



(1,048)





—





(3,362)





—

Total gross profit



4,165





4,220





11,506





12,788

Gross profit margin:































Total



53 %



66 %



50 %



66 % Service (1)



57 %



59 %



56 %



59 % Subscription (1)



75 %



77 %



74 %



76 %

































Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing



7,684





4,647





23,702





15,865

Research, development and engineering



7,575





4,586





19,731





12,930

General and administrative



4,132





2,943





15,027





15,611

Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets



301





—





964





—

Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements



—





—





574





—

Total operating expenses



19,692





12,176





59,998





44,406



































Operating loss



(15,527)





(7,956)





(48,492)





(31,618)

Other income:































Gain on extinguishment of note payable



—





5,094





—





5,094

Refundable tax credit



376





—





878





—

Other income (loss)



247





(2)





336





26

Other income, net



623





5,092





1,214





5,120

Loss before income taxes



(14,904)





(2,864)





(47,278)





(26,498)

Provision for income taxes



(26)





(7)





(72)





(17)

Net loss

$ (14,930)



$ (2,871)



$ (47,350)



$ (26,515)



































Loss per common share:































Loss per common share — basic

$ (0.76)



$ (0.17)



$ (2.51)



$ (1.61)

Loss per common share — diluted

$ (0.76)



$ (0.17)



$ (2.51)



$ (1.61)

Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic



19,721





16,520





18,877





16,428

Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted



19,721





16,520





18,877





16,428



































(1) Cost of revenue, Gross profit and Gross profit margin for Service and Subscription excludes amortization expense on acquired intangible assets.



Digimarc Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Month Information



Nine Month Information





September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

GAAP gross profit

$ 4,165



$ 4,220



$ 11,506



$ 12,788

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



1,048





—





3,362





—

Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets



145





145





430





431

Stock-based compensation



270





164





736





515

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 5,628



$ 4,529



$ 16,034



$ 13,734

Non-GAAP gross profit margin



72 %



71 %



70 %



71 %

































GAAP operating expenses

$ 19,692



$ 12,176



$ 59,998



$ 44,406

Depreciation and write-off of property and equipment



(316)





(334)





(1,036)





(1,051)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



(301)





—





(964)





—

Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets



(4)





(35)





(63)





(94)

Amortization of lease right of use assets under operating leases



(248)





(124)





(768)





(364)

Stock-based compensation



(3,298)





(1,437)





(8,574)





(9,833)

Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements



—





—





(574)





—

Acquisition-related expenses



—





(111)





(447)





(111)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 15,525



$ 10,135



$ 47,572



$ 32,953



































GAAP net loss

$ (14,930)



$ (2,871)



$ (47,350)



$ (26,515)

Total adjustments to gross profit



1,463





309





4,528





946

Total adjustments to operating expenses



4,167





2,041





12,426





11,453

Gain on extinguishment of note payable



-





(5,094)





-





(5,094)

Non-GAAP net loss

$ (9,300)



$ (5,615)



$ (30,396)



$ (19,210)



































GAAP loss per common share (diluted)

$ (0.76)



$ (0.17)



$ (2.51)



$ (1.61)

Non-GAAP net loss

$ (9,300)



$ (5,615)



$ (30,396)



$ (19,210)

Non-GAAP loss per common share (diluted)

$ (0.47)



$ (0.34)



$ (1.61)



$ (1.17)



Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)





September 30,



December 31,





2022



2021

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents (1)

$ 40,355



$ 13,789

Marketable securities (1)



16,002





19,537

Trade accounts receivable, net



7,800





6,368

Loan receivable from related party



—





2,001

Other current assets



6,291





2,316

Total current assets



70,448





44,011

Marketable securities (1)



—





8,292

Property and equipment, net



2,633





2,875

Intangibles, net



34,032





6,611

Goodwill



6,401





1,114

Lease right of use assets



5,209





1,300

Other assets



1,198





673

Total assets

$ 119,921



$ 64,876



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$ 8,219



$ 4,727

Deferred revenue



4,727





2,989

Total current liabilities



12,946





7,716

Long-term lease liabilities



6,051





1,028

Other long-term liabilities



96





752

Total liabilities



19,093





9,496



















Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock



50





50

Common stock



20





17

Additional paid-in capital



361,055





261,324

Accumulated deficit



(253,361)





(206,011)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(6,936)





—

Total shareholders' equity



100,828





55,380



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 119,921



$ 64,876



















(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities was $56,357 and $41,618 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.



Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Cash Flow Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Nine Month Information





September 30,



September 30,





2022



2021

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss

$ (47,350)



$ (26,515)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and write-off of property and equipment



1,036





1,051

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



4,326





—

Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets



493





525

Amortization of lease right of use assets under operating leases



768





364

Amortization of net premiums (discounts) on marketable securities



—





605

Gain on extinguishment of note payable



—





(5,032)

Stock-based compensation



9,310





10,348

Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements



574





—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable



(241)





(427)

Other current assets



(2,233)





(353)

Other assets



(611)





(54)

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



(2,153)





1,630

Deferred revenue



233





(847)

Lease liability and other long-term liabilities



(1,040)





242

Net cash used in operating activities



(36,888)





(18,463)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Net cash paid for acquisition



(3,512)





—

Purchase of property and equipment



(783)





(797)

Capitalized patent costs



(404)





(475)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities



17,498





72,141

Purchases of marketable securities



(5,873)





(42,049)

Net cash provided by investing activities



6,926





28,820



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs



58,220





—

Purchase of common stock



(1,560)





(4,898)

Loan repayment



(32)





—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



56,628





(4,898)

Effect of exchange rate on cash



(100)





—

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (2)

$ 26,566



$ 5,459





































Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period



41,618





77,728

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period



56,357





52,490

(2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$ 14,739



$ (25,238)



View original content to download multimedia:

