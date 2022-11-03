GreenPower Deploys First ADA-Compliant, Purpose-Built, All-Electric Type A School Bus in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the deployment of the first purpose-built Type A, all-electric, zero-emission, ADA-compliant school bus in Clay County, making this a first in the United States. The Nano BEAST will make its first school run on Friday, November 4 at 6:00 am.

GreenPower’s Nano BEAST Type A all-electric ADA compliant school bus (PRNewswire)

"Clay County Schools is excited to be the first school district to utilize GreenPower's all-electric Nano BEAST school bus with ADA capabilities," said Joe Paxton, superintendent of Clay County Schools. "We are constantly searching for new technologies to improve our district and experience for our students. We look forward to being a part of this project and the multitude of benefits of an all-electric fleet to come."

"GreenPower, along with its partner Constellium, has developed a full monocoque structure that utilizes the proven GreenPower purpose-built EV Star platform," said GreenPower President Brendan Riley. "The passenger compartment features a flat floor to ensure excellent accessibility for wheelchairs and ensure that there are no seats with compromised foot and legroom."

Riley also noted the Nano BEAST all-aluminum body is stronger than any other body used for other Type A school buses on the market and the GreenPower design has a higher passenger floor that keeps students out of the typical crash zone.

The School Transportation News award-winning Nano BEAST has the largest standard battery pack for a Type A school bus on the market today with a class leading range of up to 150 miles. Its dual port charging is a standard, with Level 2 rates up to 19.2 kW and DC Fast Charging rates up to 61 kW. Wireless charging is also available as an option.

Configured for up to 18 passengers with one wheelchair position and 14 passengers with two wheelchair positions, the Nano BEAST features the industry-leading BraunAbility wheelchair lift and the preferred Q'Straint wheelchair securement system.

The clean sheet design approach of the Nano BEAST facilitates optimal battery pack placement and weight distribution, allowing the vehicle to accommodate a larger energy supply, deliver a longer range and set the new standard for zero-emissions student transportation. It is purpose-built on GreenPower's flagship EV Star platform which has had more than 300 deliveries across North America with proven efficiency and reliability in a wide variety of operational settings including paratransit, airport shuttling, micro transit, cargo delivery and vanpool.

"The EV Star platform and advanced body sets the Nano BEAST apart from its competition," Riley concluded, adding that the EV Star passed the Altoona Bus Testing program with one of the highest scores ever recorded, for any vehicle type tested to date.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

