MicroPort Orthopedics and Pixee Medical Announce the Commercialization of its Orthopedic Surgery Technology in the U.S.

MicroPort Orthopedics Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee Implant and Pixee Medical Knee+* platform demo at AAHKS 2022

ARLINGTON, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroPort Orthopedics , a global leader in orthopedic devices and technologies, today announces the expansion of its partnership with Pixee Medical through the commercialization of its combined surgical solution in the United States. Utilizing Pixee Medical's FDA-cleared augmented reality surgical application for assistance in total knee arthroplasty, the surgeon can achieve precision and control when implanting MicroPort Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee Implant. This solution is currently being used in thousands of successful cases around the world including in Australia, Europe, and Asia.

The MicroPort Orthopedics Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee Implant delivers a high degree of stability and motion, leading to increased patient satisfaction1 and survivorship1. The Pixee Medical Knee+ is a patented platform designed to assist orthopedic surgeons to perform surgeries better and faster by providing real-time positioning of instruments, right in their field of view via smart glasses. Combining MicroPort's innovative devices with Pixee Medical's platform is allowing patients, worldwide, access to surgery solutions integrating top of the class technologies.

This technology will be presented for the first time to U.S. surgeons at the Annual 2022 AAHKS meeting from November 3 to 6. Demos of Pixee's technology will be available at MicroPort's booth, #615. In addition, MicroPort will be hosting a symposium on Friday, November 4th, titled "Trends and Controversies in Hips, Knees, and the ASC," where surgeon leaders will be discussing advances in arthroplasty.

"After much success around the world, we are excited to bring Pixee's transformative technology to the United States for continued efficiency and precision of our device systems," said Rob Cripe, Chief Commercial Officer at MicroPort Orthopedics. "Our mission at MicroPort is to help the patient achieve Full Function, Faster® - and the enhanced precision and efficiency this technology provides will help ensure this happens."

"Combining MicroPort's innovative devices and our platform is allowing patients, worldwide, access to surgery solutions that provide them with a faster recovery," said Sébastien Henry, CEO at Pixee Medical. "Companies partnering in this orthopedic ecosystem are providing options to patients that weren't available before now to improve their recovery and overall quality of life."

MicroPort Orthopedics offers products and techniques to help patients receiving total hip and knee replacements achieve Full Function, Faster®. For more information, visit www.microportortho.com .

*MicroPort is acting as a distributor for these products and not as a sales agent for Pixee Medical.

1. Based on a retrospective study of Advance® Medial-Pivot. Macheras GA et al A long term clinical outcome of the Medial Pivot Knee Arthroplasty System. Knee. 2017 Mar.; 24(2):447-453

About MicroPort Orthopedics

MicroPort Orthopedics leverages extensive experience in orthopedics and excellent clinical results to improve patient outcomes and drive provider satisfaction across the globe. The mission of MicroPort Orthopedics is to become the trusted partner of healthcare professionals who share a belief that hip and knee replacements of the past are not good enough for the patient today. In partnership with surgeons, MicroPort helps patients get back on their feet quickly. With a focus on innovation combined with demonstrated capability to deliver the resources of an industry leader, MicroPort Orthopedics is helping patients worldwide achieve Full Function, Faster® each and every day. To learn more, visit www.microportortho.com .

About Pixee Medical

Pixee Medical's ambition is to empower all orthopedic surgeons with the latest breakthrough in precision surgery, to become digitally augmented surgeons. Learning from the success, as well as the challenges of adopting navigation and robotized approaches, Pixee Medical developed its surgeon-centric platform with the belief that all surgeons deserve intuitive tools to augment their knee, hip and shoulder replacement surgeries, without facing hurdles in terms of capital equipment, changing techniques, training, additional staff or longer procedure times. Pixee Medical's augmented surgery platform is commercially available in Europe, Australia, and the USA for total knee arthroplasty with Knee+.

