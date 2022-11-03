Pathios Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data Highlighting Potential of GPR65 Inhibition as a Powerful Anti-Tumor Immunotherapy Strategy at SITC 2022

Findings to showcase the promise of company's 'Macrophage Conditioning' approach in reversing immunosuppression within acidic tumor microenvironment and driving anti-tumor activity

OXFORD, UK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathios Therapeutics Limited ("Pathios"), a biotech company focused on the development of first-in-class therapies for cancer, today announced that new preclinical data highlighting the therapeutic potential of the company's novel GPR65 inhibition platform will be the focus of a poster presentation at the upcoming 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2022). Presented results will showcase the company's unique approach to "macrophage conditioning" with novel GPR65 inhibitors as a means to reversing the immunosuppression that results from an acidic tumor microenvironment, and, in turn, driving anti-tumor activity. SITC 2022 is being held November 8-12, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Pathios Therapeutics Logo (PRNewswire)

Details of the company's presentation at SITC 2022 are as follows:

Poster Presentation #1324:

Title: Inhibition of Acid Sensing by GPR65 Normalizes Gene Expression in Macrophages, Increases Immune Cell Infiltration in Tumors, and Restrains Subcutaneous MC38 Growth in Mice

Presenting Author: Alastair Corbin , DPhil, senior scientist at Pathios

Date/Time: Friday, November 11, 2022 , 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Poster Hall C

Additional information on the 37th Annual Meeting of SITC is available through the conference website at: https://www.sitcancer.org/2022/home

About Acidity in the Tumor Microenvironment

The acidic tumor microenvironment, inherent to many cancers, causes a profound immunosuppression of infiltrating immune cells. This environment disarms the anti-cancer immune response and negates the effectiveness of current immunotherapies. This is particularly evident in tumor associated macrophages (TAM), where acidity is sensed by the cell-surface receptor GPR65, leading to the widespread suppression of a host of pro-inflammatory mediators and anti-tumorigenic genes, as well as the upregulation of several tissue repair genes and angiogenic factors.

About Pathios Therapeutics

Launched in 2017, Pathios is a drug discovery and development company focused on translating innovative science into new medicines. Pathios was founded by a team of experienced biotech and pharmaceutical industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and clinicians. The company is focused on developing small-molecule inhibitors of the pH-sensing G protein-coupled receptor GPR65 to target immunosuppressive macrophages in advanced cancers. To date, Pathios has secured a total of US$33M in Series A funding from the leading venture capital firms, Canaan Partners, and Brandon Capital. Pathios is headquartered at the Innovation Centre on Milton Park, a key science precinct south of Oxford, UK. For more information, please visit www.pathios.com.

Contacts

Pathios Therapeutics

Stuart Hughes, Chief Executive Officer, +44 1865 292 039

info@pathios.com

Tim Brons

Vida Strategic Partners (media)

646-319-8981

tbrons@vidasp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pathios Therapeutics