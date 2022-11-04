Alcohol Justice to Participate at American Public Health Association Annual Meeting & Expo "150 Years of Creating the Healthiest Nation: Leading the Path Toward Equity" ENGAGE, COLLABORATE, GROW

SAN RAFEL, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice is pleased to announce its participation at the American Public Health Association's 2022 Annual Meeting and Expo – a national conference where "…public health professionals convene, learn, network and engage with peers…[to] strengthen the profession of public health, share the latest research and information, promote best practices and advocate for public health issues and policies grounded in research."
What: 2022 APHA Annual Meeting and Expo
When: November 6-9, 2022
Where: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston, MA 02210
Who:
- Loretta Ross, Professor, Smith College – Opening Session Speaker
- Carson Benowitz-Fredericks, MSPH, CHES, Research Director, Alcohol Justice
- Mayra Jimenez, Senior Advocacy Manager, Alcohol Justice
- Over 120 Oral, Roundtable, and Poster Session Presenters
Alcohol Justice Research Director Carson Benowitz-Fredericks
- Sunday, November 6, 2022, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST
Session: Alcohol Poster #1 - Making change happen: Alcohol interventions and policies
Program: Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drugs
Board 1 - Assess the Bottle: A SAFER-Based Rubric for California Alcohol Policy Risk
- Wednesday, November 9, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST
Program: Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drugs
Roundtable - Safeguarding Science in an Era of Industry Intrusion and Public Skepticism: A Townhall to Learn from the Past and Plan for the Future
Alcohol Justice Senior Advocacy Manager Mayra Jimenez
- Attending and supporting the American Public Health Association Alcohol Action Network with recruitment as Co-Chair of the Action Subcommittee
CONTACT:
Michael Scippa (415) 548-0492
Carson Benowitz-Fredericks (917) 426-6443
Mayra Jimenez (323) 683-4687
