Fosun Participates in the CIIE for the Fifth Consecutive Year with the Debut of Innovative Products in China

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th China International Import Expo (hereinafter referred to as the "CIIE") will be held in Shanghai from 5 November to 10 November. Fosun will participate in the CIIE for the fifth consecutive year with its overseas member companies and partners from the global pharmaceutical and health industry, presenting a variety of China's first and industry-leading medical devices and innovative drugs to showcase Fosun's latest achievements in technology and innovation and global industrial operations and promote more "exhibits" to launch as "products" in China.

The CIIE is the world's first import-themed national-level expo, showcasing the world's most cutting-edge and representative high-quality products and services. A total of 145 countries, regions and international organizations will take part in this year's CIIE, and 284 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry-leading companies will participate in the Enterprise & Business Exhibition, exceeding last year's.

At this year's CIIE, the da Vinci Xi surgical system and the Ion robotic-assisted bronchoscopy system to be presented at Fosun Health's booth have drawn a lot attention. The da Vinci surgical system introduced by Fosun has been a popular exhibit for five consecutive years since its debut at the first CIIE in 2018. In the past five years, Fosun has continued to promote the business expansion of the da Vinci surgical systems and technologies in the Chinese market. As of now, more than 300 da Vinci surgical systems have been installed in China, benefiting more than 366,000 patients in China. In August 2022, Intuitive Fosun's Medical Robot Manufacturing and R&D Center started construction in Pudong, Shanghai. It is expected to be completed in 2025 and reach production the following year to benefit more patients in China.

In the field of innovative drugs, Yi Kai Da (Yescarta), the CAR-T cell therapy presented by Fosun at the first CIIE, was officially approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in June 2021 and became the first CAR-T cell therapy approved for marketing in China. As of the end of September 2022, Yi Kai Da has been included in urban customized commercial health insurance of 54 provinces and municipalities and over 60 commercial insurances, while the number of treatment centers on file has reached nearly 120. At this year's CIIE, Fosun Kite will further showcase the latest achievements of Yi Kai Da in the fields of drug research and development, production and operation, and innovative commercialization.

The MRIdian Linac magnetic resonance guided radiation therapy system, which has been featured at the CIIE for three consecutive years, will be presented at the Fosun Health booth as a "product" this year. As of now, 55 systems of MRIdian Linac have been set up worldwide, treating more than 25,000 patients. MRIdian Linac has been approved by the NMPA in August 2022, providing more Chinese cancer patients with a new option for radiation therapy.

Fosun Health will also present the world's first oral targeted drug for psoriasis, Otelza (apremilast tablets), the third-generation COMT inhibitor, Ongentys (opicapone), a medical-grade home beauty device powered by Israel's energy-based technology, LMNT one, and many other world-leading innovative drugs and medical devices.

In addition, the 5th Hongqiao International Health Technology Innovation Forum, a supporting event of the CIIE hosted by Fosun, will be held on the morning of 6 November. Themed around "Gathering Innovation and Breakthroughs, Building a Healthy Future", the forum will bring together experts and professionals to discuss the global medical technology innovation trends and the innovative development of China's health industry from a global perspective.

After years of accumulation, globalization and innovation have become the core competencies of Fosun's sustainable and steady development. As of now, Fosun has established profound industrial presence in over 30 countries and regions. Fosun's investment in technology and innovation in 2021 reached RMB8.9 billion, while its investment in technology and innovation for the first half of 2022 reached RMB4.6 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 21%. As of the end of 2021, Fosun owned over 1,500 patents for inventions with more than 500 new products under development.

"The CIIE is an excellent display window for Fosun to connect with global technologies and continuously create happier lives for families." Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, said that as a global innovation-driven consumer group, Fosun will, as always, adhere to the globalization strategy, continue to increase investment in research and development, and continuously meet the needs of global families with high-quality products and services to create happier lives.

