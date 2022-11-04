PPL Corporation Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings

- Announces 2022 third-quarter reported earnings (GAAP) per share of $0.24.
- Achieves 2022 third-quarter ongoing earnings per share of $0.41 vs. $0.36 in 2021.
- Raises the midpoint of 2022 ongoing earnings forecast to $1.40 per share from $1.37 and narrows forecast range to $1.35 to $1.45 per share.
ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) today announced third-quarter 2022 reported earnings (GAAP) of $174 million, or $0.24 per share, compared with third-quarter 2021 reported earnings of $207 million, or $0.27 per share.
PPL reported earnings of $566 million, or $0.77 per share, for the first nine months of 2022, compared with the reported net loss of $1.61 billion, or $2.10 per share, for the first nine months of 2021.
Adjusting for special items, third-quarter 2022 earnings from ongoing operations (non-GAAP) were $305 million, or $0.41 per share, compared with $277 million, or $0.36 per share, a year ago.
Earnings from ongoing operations for the first nine months of 2022 were $832 million, or $1.13 per share, compared with $643 million, or $0.83 per share, for the first nine months of 2021.
Special items in the third quarter of 2022 primarily included integration and related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy and impacts associated with the sale of Safari Holdings LLC, which was completed on Nov. 1, 2022. Special items in 2021 included a loss on the early extinguishment of debt.
"As we execute our strategy to create technology-enabled utilities of the future and deliver the clean energy transition reliably and affordably, we continue to demonstrate strong operational and financial performance," said PPL President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi. "Based on our financial performance year-to-date, we have increased the midpoint of our earnings forecast from $1.37 per share to $1.40 per share."
PPL also narrowed its 2022 ongoing earnings forecast to a range of $1.35 to $1.45 per share from the prior forecast range of $1.30 to $1.45 per share. As with the prior forecast, PPL's narrowed 2022 ongoing earnings guidance reflects a partial-year estimate of contributions from Rhode Island Energy, with the acquisition completed by PPL on May 25, 2022.
Looking forward, Sorgi said PPL also remains confident in its plan to deliver top-tier annual earnings per share and dividend growth of 6% to 8% annually. PPL's projected compound annual earnings per share and dividend growth of 6% to 8% through at least 2025 is based off its 2022 pro forma forecast range of $1.40 to $1.55 per share, with a midpoint of $1.48 per share. The pro forma forecast range reflects a full year of earnings contributions from Rhode Island Energy.
Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Details
As discussed in this news release, reported earnings are calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). "Earnings from ongoing operations" is a non-GAAP financial measure that is adjusted for special items. See the tables at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of reported earnings (net income) to earnings from ongoing operations, including an itemization of special items.
(Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)
3rd Quarter
Year to Date
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Reported earnings
$ 174
$ 207
(16) %
$ 566
$ (1,614)
NM*
Reported earnings per share
$ 0.24
$ 0.27
(11) %
$ 0.77
$ (2.10)
NM*
3rd Quarter
Year to Date
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Earnings from ongoing operations
$ 305
$ 277
10 %
$ 832
$ 643
29 %
Earnings from ongoing operations per share
$ 0.41
$ 0.36
14 %
$ 1.13
$ 0.83
36 %
*NM: Not meaningful
Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings by Segment
3rd Quarter
Year to Date
Per share
2022
2021
2022
2021
Reported earnings
Kentucky Regulated
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
$ 0.59
$ 0.51
Pennsylvania Regulated
0.19
0.16
0.55
0.43
Rhode Island Regulated
(0.03)
—
(0.07)
—
Corporate and Other
(0.13)
(0.10)
(0.30)
(1.10)
Discontinued Operations
—
—
—
(1.94)
Total
$ 0.24
$ 0.27
$ 0.77
$ (2.10)
3rd Quarter
Year to Date
2022
2021
2022
2021
Special items (expense) benefit
Kentucky Regulated
$ —
$ —
$ (0.01)
$ 0.01
Pennsylvania Regulated
0.01
—
0.01
(0.03)
Rhode Island Regulated
(0.07)
—
(0.12)
—
Corporate and Other
(0.11)
(0.09)
(0.24)
(0.97)
Discontinued Operations
—
—
—
(1.94)
Total
$ (0.17)
$ (0.09)
$ (0.36)
$ (2.93)
3rd Quarter
Year to Date
2022
2021
2022
2021
Earnings from ongoing operations
Kentucky Regulated
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
$ 0.60
$ 0.50
Pennsylvania Regulated
0.18
0.16
0.54
0.46
Rhode Island Regulated
0.04
—
0.05
—
Corporate and Other
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.06)
(0.13)
Total
$ 0.41
$ 0.36
$ 1.13
$ 0.83
Key Factors Impacting Earnings
In addition to the segment drivers outlined below, PPL's reported earnings in the third quarter of 2022 included net special-item after-tax charges of $131 million, or $0.17 per share, primarily attributable to integration and related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy and impacts associated with the sale of Safari Holdings LLC. Reported earnings in the third quarter of 2021 included net special-item after-tax charges of $70 million, or $0.09 per share, primarily attributable to a loss on the early extinguishment of debt.
Reported earnings in the first nine months of 2022 included net special-item after-tax charges of $266 million, or $0.36 per share, primarily attributable to integration and related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy and impacts associated with the sale of Safari Holdings LLC. Reported earnings in the first nine months of 2021 included net special-item after-tax charges of $2.26 billion, or $2.93 per share, primarily attributable to discontinued operations associated with the U.K. utility business, a U.K. tax rate change and a loss on the early extinguishment of debt.
Kentucky Regulated Segment
PPL's Kentucky Regulated segment primarily consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and the regulated electricity operations of Kentucky Utilities Company.
Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2022 were even compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included share accretion, offset by other factors that were not individually significant.
Reported earnings in the first nine months of 2022 increased by $0.08 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first nine months of 2022 increased by $0.10 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher retail rates effective July 1, 2021, higher sales volumes and share accretion, partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expense and higher depreciation expense.
Pennsylvania Regulated Segment
PPL's Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of PPL Electric Utilities.
Reported earnings in the third quarter of 2022 increased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2022 increased by $0.02 compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower operation and maintenance expense and share accretion.
Reported earnings for the first nine months of 2022 increased by $0.12 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations for the first nine months of 2022 increased by $0.08 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher peak transmission demand, returns on additional capital investments in transmission, higher sales volumes and share accretion, partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expense.
Rhode Island Energy
PPL's Rhode Island Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Rhode Island Energy, which was acquired on May 25, 2022.
The Rhode Island Regulated Segment reported a net loss of $0.03 per share in the third quarter of 2022 and a net loss of $0.07 per share since the acquisition in May. The losses were primarily due to integration expenses and related costs associated with the acquisition, which were treated as special items. Adjusting for the special items, PPL's earnings from ongoing operations increased by $0.04 per share in the third quarter and $0.05 per share since acquisition due to the addition of Rhode Island Energy to PPL's ongoing earnings results.
Corporate and Other
PPL's Corporate and Other category primarily includes financing costs incurred at the corporate level that have not been allocated or assigned to the segments, certain non-recoverable costs resulting from commitments made to the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers and the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office in conjunction with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy, and certain other unallocated costs.
Reported earnings in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago due to factors that were not individually significant.
Reported earnings in the first nine months of 2022 increased by $0.80 per share from a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first nine months of 2022 increased by $0.07 per share from a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower interest expense from less outstanding holding company debt.
2022 Earnings Forecast
PPL narrowed its 2022 earnings from ongoing operations forecast to a range of $1.35 to $1.45 per share from a prior forecast range of $1.30 to $1.45 per share, increasing the midpoint to $1.40 per share.
Earnings from ongoing operations is a non-GAAP measure that could differ from reported earnings due to special items that are, in management's view, non-recurring or otherwise not reflective of the company's ongoing operations. PPL management is not able to forecast whether any of these factors will occur or whether any amounts will be reported for future periods. Therefore, PPL is not able to provide an equivalent GAAP measure for earnings guidance.
See the table at the end of this news release for a complete reconciliation of the earnings forecast.
About PPL
PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.
(Note: All references to earnings per share in the text and tables of this news release are stated in terms of diluted earnings per share unless otherwise noted.)
PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION(1)
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Millions of Dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 303
$ 3,571
Accounts receivable
926
641
Unbilled revenues
313
307
Fuel, materials and supplies
422
322
Regulatory assets
234
64
Other current assets
197
102
Current assets held for sale
325
—
Property, Plant and Equipment
Regulated utility plant
36,408
30,477
Less: Accumulated depreciation - regulated utility plant
8,179
6,488
Regulated utility plant, net
28,229
23,989
Non-regulated property, plant and equipment
93
266
Less: Accumulated depreciation - non-regulated property, plant and equipment
45
41
Non-regulated property, plant and equipment, net
48
225
Construction work in progress
1,617
1,256
Property, Plant and Equipment, net
29,894
25,470
Noncurrent regulatory assets
1,715
1,236
Goodwill and other intangibles
2,556
1,059
Other noncurrent assets
493
451
Total Assets
$ 37,378
$ 33,223
Liabilities and Equity
Short-term debt
$ 510
$ 69
Long-term debt due within one year
264
474
Accounts payable
968
679
Other current liabilities
1,368
1,101
Current liabilities held for sale
205
—
Long-term debt
12,977
10,666
Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits
3,094
3,270
Accrued pension obligations
212
183
Asset retirement obligations
144
157
Noncurrent regulatory liabilities
3,381
2,422
Other deferred credits and noncurrent liabilities
371
479
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
12,325
12,311
Treasury stock
(972)
(1,003)
Earnings reinvested
2,658
2,572
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(130)
(157)
Noncontrolling interests
3
—
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 37,378
$ 33,223
(1)
The Financial Statements in this news release have been condensed and summarized for purposes of this presentation. Please refer to PPL Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for full financial statements, including note disclosure.
PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Millions of Dollars, except share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating Revenues
$ 2,134
$ 1,512
$ 5,612
$ 4,298
Operating Expenses
Operation
Fuel
267
195
708
531
Energy purchases
436
167
1,093
524
Other operation and maintenance
678
393
1,671
1,164
Depreciation
312
274
872
810
Taxes, other than income
100
52
230
153
Total Operating Expenses
1,793
1,081
4,574
3,182
Operating Income
341
431
1,038
1,116
Other Income (Expense) - net
10
12
36
25
Interest Expense
136
183
361
810
Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
215
260
713
331
Income Taxes
41
51
147
455
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations After Income Taxes
174
209
566
(124)
Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations (net of income taxes)
—
(2)
—
(1,490)
Net Income (Loss)
$ 174
$ 207
$ 566
$ (1,614)
Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:
Basic and Diluted
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations After Income Taxes
$ 0.24
$ 0.27
$ 0.77
$ (0.16)
Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations (net of income taxes)
—
—
—
(1.94)
Net Income (Loss) Available to PPL Common Shareowners
$ 0.24
$ 0.27
$ 0.77
$ (2.10)
Weighted-Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding (in thousands)
Basic
736,247
767,733
735,912
768,781
Diluted
737,074
769,849
736,679
768,781
PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(Millions of Dollars)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
$ 566
$ (1,614)
Loss from discontinued operations (net of income taxes)
—
1,490
Income (Loss) from continuing operations (net of income taxes)
566
(124)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation
872
810
Amortization
30
30
Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits
55
51
Impairment of assets held for sale
67
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
395
Other
32
44
Change in current assets and current liabilities
Accounts receivable
(103)
(25)
Accounts payable
120
(32)
Unbilled revenues
42
67
Fuel, materials and supplies
(71)
3
Taxes payable
(14)
75
Regulatory assets and liabilities, net
(158)
50
Accrued interest
59
25
Other
29
10
Other operating activities
Defined benefit plans - funding
(8)
(41)
Other
(7)
(86)
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
1,511
1,252
Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations
—
726
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,511
1,978
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(1,515)
(1,460)
Acquisition of Narragansett Electric, net of cash acquired
(3,674)
—
Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations, net of cash divested
—
10,560
Other investing activities
3
(22)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations
(5,186)
9,078
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations
—
(607)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(5,186)
8,471
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Issuance of long-term debt
850
650
Retirement of long-term debt
(263)
(4,606)
Payment of common stock dividends
(620)
(961)
Purchase of treasury stock
—
(282)
Retirement of term loan
—
(300)
Retirement of commercial paper
—
(73)
Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt
441
(795)
Other financing activities
(1)
(3)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - continuing operations
407
(6,370)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - discontinued operations
—
(411)
Contributions from discontinued operations
—
365
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
407
(6,416)
Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash included in Discontinued Operations
—
8
Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash included in Discontinued Operations
—
284
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
(3,268)
4,325
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
3,572
443
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$ 304
$ 4,768
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information
Significant non-cash transactions:
Accrued expenditures for property, plant and equipment at September 30,
$ 239
$ 214
Operating - Electricity Sales (Unaudited)(1)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Percent
Percent
(GWh)
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
PA Regulated Segment
Retail Delivered
9,685
9,642
0.4 %
28,434
28,046
1.4 %
KY Regulated Segment
Retail Delivered
8,107
8,100
0.1 %
22,886
22,593
1.3 %
Wholesale(2)
183
288
(36.5) %
683
755
(9.5) %
Total
8,290
8,388
(1.2) %
23,569
23,348
0.9 %
Total
17,975
18,030
(0.3) %
52,003
51,394
1.2 %
(1)
Excludes Rhode Island Energy's sales volumes as its revenue is decoupled.
(2)
Represents FERC-regulated municipal and unregulated off-system sales.
Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations
(After-Tax)
(Unaudited)
3rd Quarter 2022
(millions of dollars)
KY
PA
RI
Corp.
Reg.
Reg.
Reg.
& Other
Total
Reported Earnings(1)
$ 153
$ 143
$ (26)
$ (96)
$ 174
Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:
Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $0(2)
(2)
—
—
—
(2)
Acquisition integration, net of tax of $14, $6(3)
—
—
(54)
(22)
(76)
Solar panel impairment, net of tax of $0
—
—
—
(1)
(1)
PA tax rate change
—
9
—
(5)
4
Sale of Safari Holdings, net of tax of $19(4)
—
—
—
(56)
(56)
Total Special Items
(2)
9
(54)
(84)
(131)
Earnings from Ongoing Operations
$ 155
$ 134
$ 28
$ (12)
$ 305
(per share - diluted)
KY
PA
RI
Corp.
Reg.
Reg.
Reg.
& Other
Total
Reported Earnings(1)
$ 0.21
$ 0.19
$ (0.03)
$ (0.13)
$ 0.24
Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:
Acquisition integration(3)
—
—
(0.07)
(0.03)
(0.10)
PA tax rate change
—
0.01
—
—
0.01
Sale of Safari Holdings(4)
—
—
—
(0.08)
(0.08)
Total Special Items
—
0.01
(0.07)
(0.11)
(0.17)
Earnings from Ongoing Operations
$ 0.21
$ 0.18
$ 0.04
$ (0.02)
$ 0.41
(1)
Reported Earnings represents Net Income.
(2)
Represents costs primarily related to the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy and PPL's corporate centralization efforts.
(3)
Represents costs related to the integration of Rhode Island Energy and certain costs associated with its acquisition and commitments made during the acquisition process, including costs related to arrearages forgiveness for low-income and protected residential customers and a write-down of regulatory assets as of the acquisition date for National Grid's Gas Business Enablement (GBE) program and a bill credit to all electric and natural gas distribution customers.
(4)
Primarily includes the current estimated loss on the sale of Safari Holdings LLC.
Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations
(After-Tax)
(Unaudited)
Year-to-Date September 30, 2022
(millions of dollars)
KY
PA
RI
Corp.
Reg.
Reg.
Reg.
& Other
Total
Reported Earnings(1)
$ 434
$ 410
$ (55)
$ (223)
$ 566
Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:
Talen litigation costs, net of tax of ($1)
—
—
—
5
5
Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $2, $4(2)
(8)
—
—
(15)
(23)
Acquisition integration, net of tax of $24, $28(3)
—
—
(92)
(104)
(196)
PA tax rate change
—
9
—
(5)
4
Sale of Safari Holdings, net of tax $19(4)
—
—
—
(56)
(56)
Total Special Items
(8)
9
(92)
(175)
(266)
Earnings from Ongoing Operations
$ 442
$ 401
$ 37
$ (48)
$ 832
(per share - diluted)
KY
PA
RI
Corp.
Reg.
Reg.
Reg.
& Other
Total
Reported Earnings(1)
$ 0.59
$ 0.55
$ (0.07)
$ (0.30)
$ 0.77
Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:
Talen litigation costs
—
—
—
0.01
0.01
Strategic corporate initiatives(2)
(0.01)
—
—
(0.02)
(0.03)
Acquisition integration(3)
—
—
(0.12)
(0.15)
(0.27)
PA tax rate change
—
0.01
—
—
0.01
Sale of Safari Holdings(4)
—
—
—
(0.08)
(0.08)
Total Special Items
(0.01)
0.01
(0.12)
(0.24)
(0.36)
Earnings from Ongoing Operations
$ 0.60
$ 0.54
$ 0.05
$ (0.06)
$ 1.13
(1)
Reported Earnings represents Net Income.
(2)
Represents costs primarily related to the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy and PPL's corporate centralization efforts.
(3)
Represents costs related to the integration of Rhode Island Energy and certain costs associated with its acquisition and commitments made during the acquisition process, including costs related to arrearages forgiveness for low-income and protected residential customers and a write-down of regulatory assets as of the acquisition date for National Grid's Gas Business Enablement (GBE) program and a bill credit to all electric and natural gas distribution customers.
(4)
Primarily includes the current estimated loss on the sale of Safari Holdings LLC.
Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations
(After-Tax)
(Unaudited)
3rd Quarter 2021
(millions of dollars)
KY
PA
Corp.
Disc.
Reg.
Reg.
& Other
Ops.(2)
Total
Reported Earnings(1)
$ 159
$ 126
$ (76)
$ (2)
$ 207
Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:
Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations
—
—
—
(2)
(2)
Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $1
—
—
(1)
—
(1)
Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $0
—
—
(1)
—
(1)
Acquisition integration, net of tax of $3
—
—
(9)
—
(9)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax of $16
—
—
(57)
—
(57)
Total Special Items
—
—
(68)
(2)
(70)
Earnings from Ongoing Operations
$ 159
$ 126
$ (8)
$ —
$ 277
(per share - diluted)
KY
PA
Corp.
Disc.
Reg.
Reg.
& Other
Ops.(2)
Total
Reported Earnings(1)
$ 0.21
$ 0.16
$ (0.10)
$ —
$ 0.27
Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:
Acquisition integration
—
—
(0.01)
—
(0.01)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
(0.08)
—
(0.08)
Total Special Items
—
—
(0.09)
—
(0.09)
Earnings from Ongoing Operations
$ 0.21
$ 0.16
$ (0.01)
$ —
$ 0.36
(1)
Reported Earnings represents Net Income.
(2)
PPL sold its U.K. utility business on June 14, 2021, and its earnings were treated as a special item.
Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations
(After-Tax)
(Unaudited)
Year-to-Date September 30, 2021
(millions of dollars)
KY
PA
Corp.
Disc.
Reg.
Reg.
& Other
Ops.(2)
Total
Reported Earnings(1)
$ 389
$ 335
$ (848)
$ (1,490)
$ (1,614)
Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:
Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations
—
—
—
(1,494)
(1,494)
Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $3
—
—
(10)
—
(10)
Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $1
—
—
(3)
—
(3)
Valuation allowance adjustment
4
—
(4)
4
4
Transmission formula rate return on equity reduction, net of tax of $8
—
(20)
—
—
(20)
Acquisition integration, net of tax of $4
—
—
(11)
—
(11)
U.K. tax rate change
—
—
(383)
—
(383)
Solar panel impairment, net of tax of $9
—
—
(28)
—
(28)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax of $83
—
—
(312)
—
(312)
Total Special Items
4
(20)
(751)
(1,490)
(2,257)
Earnings from Ongoing Operations
$ 385
$ 355
$ (97)
$ —
$ 643
(per share - diluted)
KY
PA
Corp.
Disc.
Reg.
Reg.
& Other
Ops.(2)
Total
Reported Earnings(1)
$ 0.51
$ 0.43
$ (1.10)
$ (1.94)
$ (2.10)
Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:
Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations
—
—
—
(1.95)
(1.95)
Talen litigation costs
—
—
(0.01)
—
(0.01)
Valuation allowance adjustment
0.01
—
(0.01)
0.01
0.01
Transmission formula rate return on equity reduction
—
(0.03)
—
—
(0.03)
Acquisition integration
—
—
(0.01)
—
(0.01)
U.K. tax rate change
—
—
(0.50)
—
(0.50)
Solar panel impairment
—
—
(0.04)
—
(0.04)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
(0.40)
—
(0.40)
Total Special Items
0.01
(0.03)
(0.97)
(1.94)
(2.93)
Earnings from Ongoing Operations
$ 0.50
$ 0.46
$ (0.13)
$ —
$ 0.83
(1)
Reported Earnings represents Net Income.
(2)
PPL sold its U.K. utility business on June 14, 2021, and its earnings were treated as a special item.
Reconciliation of PPL's Earnings Forecast
After-Tax (Unaudited)
(per share - diluted)
2022 Forecast Range
Midpoint
High
Low
Estimate of Reported Earnings
$ 1.04
$ 1.09
$ 0.99
Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:(1)
Talen litigation costs
0.01
0.01
0.01
Strategic corporate initiatives(2)
(0.03)
(0.03)
(0.03)
Acquisition integration(3)
(0.27)
(0.27)
(0.27)
PA tax rate change
0.01
0.01
0.01
Sale of Safari Holdings(4)
(0.08)
(0.08)
(0.08)
Total Special Items
(0.36)
(0.36)
(0.36)
Forecast of Earnings from Ongoing Operations
$ 1.40
$ 1.45
$ 1.35
(1)
Reflects only special items recorded through Sept. 30, 2022. PPL is not able to forecast special items for future periods.
(2)
Represents costs primarily related to the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy and PPL's corporate centralization efforts.
(3)
Represents costs related to the integration of Rhode Island Energy and certain costs associated with its acquisition and commitments made during the acquisition process, including costs related to arrearages forgiveness for low-income and protected residential customers and a write-down of regulatory assets as of the acquisition date for National Grid's Gas Business Enablement (GBE) program and a bill credit to all electric and natural gas distribution customers.
(4)
Primarily includes the current estimated loss on the sale of Safari Holdings LLC.
