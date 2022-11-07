UPSHER-SMITH EXPANDS HALOPERIDOL PRODUCT FAMILY TO INCLUDE UNIT DOSE TABLETS

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced that it has extended its line of Haloperidol Tablets, USP and is now offering unit dose packaging in 1 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg strengths. The new packaging aims to expand supply options for dispensing pharmacies that utilize unit-dose packaged products. Upsher-Smith's Haloperidol Tablets are also available in bottles of 100 tablets in 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg strengths. Haloperidol Tablets are a generic version of the brand product, Haldol® Tablets*.

The haloperidol unit-dose tablet market had U.S. sales of approximately $9 million for the 12 months ending July 2022 according to IQVIA.

Product Information

Product Strength NDC # Package Size Haloperidol Tablets, USP 1 mg 0832-1520-01 100-count UD Haloperidol Tablets, USP 5 mg 0832-1540-01 100-count UD Haloperidol Tablets, USP 10 mg 0832-1550-01 100-count UD

For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.

WARNING INCREASED MORTALITY IN ELDERLY PATIENTS WITH DEMENTIA-RELATED PSYCHOSIS Elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis treated with antipsychotic drugs are at an increased risk of death. Analyses of seventeen placebo-controlled trials (modal duration of 10 weeks), largely in patients taking atypical antipsychotic drugs, revealed a risk of death in drug-treated patients of between 1.6 to 1.7 times the risk of death in placebo-treated patients. Over the course of a typical 10-week controlled trial, the rate of death in drug treated patients was about 4.5%, compared to a rate of about 2.6% in the placebo group. Although the causes of death were varied, most of the deaths appeared to be either cardiovascular (e.g., heart failure, sudden death) or infectious (e.g., pneumonia) in nature. Observational studies suggest that, similar to atypical antipsychotic drugs, treatment with conventional antipsychotic drugs may increase mortality. The extent to which the findings of increased mortality in observational studies may be attributed to the antipsychotic drug as opposed to some characteristic(s) of the patients is not clear. Haloperidol is not approved for the treatment of patients with dementia-related psychosis (see WARNINGS).

Please refer to the full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning for Haloperidol Tablets, USP here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information.

You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

*Haldol is a registered trademark of Johnson & Johnson Corp; Haldol Tablets have been discontinued.

