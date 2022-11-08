Keeper Security Expands Global Presence with Cloud Data Centers in Japan and Canada

Enterprise and government customers in Japan and Canada can now securely host data within their borders

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust, zero-knowledge and FedRAMP Authorized cybersecurity software, is expanding its global presence with the deployment of two new secure cloud data centers in Japan and Canada. The cloud data centers are powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and expand Keeper's existing global network of data centers in the United States, Europe, Australia and GovCloud (US) regions.

Keeper's growing global presence provides key benefits for all of its customers, from consumers to enterprises of all sizes and government entities:

Enterprise customers can now choose to securely host their data within their preferred geographic region, which enables them to meet internal and regulatory compliance requirements.

Additional data centers allow Keeper to deliver content closer to customers, which means both consumers and businesses in those areas enjoy faster performance and reduced latency.

Data residency refers to the localization of data storage and processing. Privacy laws within specific countries, or broader multi-national regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), dictate how and where data can reside. Supporting data residency indicates that a business respects privacy, and that a business can meet regional data protection and privacy requirements. Keeper's new cloud data centers enable organizations to simplify the process of meeting these regulations.

"Keeper is never at rest. We are continually adapting, updating and upgrading our products and services to best meet our customers' needs," said Craig Lurey, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "These new data centers empower our customers to host their vaults and data in the location of their choosing, with a fully-isolated, zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity solution."

Keeper delivers the ultimate in enterprise security and cyberthreat prevention by protecting access to applications, systems, secrets and IT resources with a zero-trust and zero-knowledge architecture. Keeper simplifies and strengthens auditing and compliance while achieving organization-wide visibility, control, event logging and reporting.

More than 80% of successful cyberattacks can be attributed to weak or stolen passwords, credentials and secrets. Keeper's password security and encryption platform is a human-centric solution for consumers and organizations of all sizes. Keeper's platform takes only minutes to deploy, requires minimal ongoing management and scales to meet the needs of any size organization, from the smallest of small businesses to the largest of large enterprises. Keeper integrates seamlessly into any data environment — single cloud, multi-cloud or hybrid — and any security stack.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their credentials, secrets, connections and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce the risks of identity security-related cyberattacks, while gaining visibility and control. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security cloud services trusted by millions of people and thousands of organizations for password management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote infrastructure access and encrypted messaging.

Keeper's products are the highest-rated in the industry across G2, Trustpilot, PCMag and U.S. News & World Report. For the last several years, Keeper has received several InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine for its cybersecurity enterprise software. Keeper is SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified, FIPS 140-2 validated and FedRAMP Authorized. Keeper is backed by Insight Partners, a leading venture capital and private equity firm with $90b AUM.

