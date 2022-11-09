Ricoh Adds Two High-Performance PENTAX Eyepieces for Astronomical Telescopes

New smc PENTAX XW16.5 and smc PENTAX XW23 eyepieces deliver the widest field of view in XW series
PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced two high-performance eyepieces for astronomical telescopes. The new smc PENTAX XW16.5 and smc PENTAX XW23 deliver an apparent field of view of 85° -- the widest viewing angle in the XW series, suitable for observing nebulae and star clusters.
The new eyepieces feature a new optical system with 7 elements in 5 groups that surpasses the performance of the conventional XW series to obtain sharp star images all the way to the edge of the field of view. Like all XW eyepieces, the new additions incorporate multi-layer coating for outstanding light transmission efficiency, advanced light-shielding technology for improved image contrast and weather-resistant construction. (Note: while the XW series features a weather-resistant structure of JIS class 4, they cannot be used underwater.)
| Pricing and Availability |
The smc PENTAX XW16.5 and smc PENTAX XW23 will be available in December 2022 at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com as well as at Ricoh Imaging-authorized retail outlets for a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $479.95 for the smc PENTAX XW16.5 and $499.95 for the smc PENTAX XW23.
| Specifications |
smc PENTAX XW16.5
smc PENTAX XW23
Focal Length
16.5mm
23.0mm
Lens construction
7/5
7/5
Eye Relief
20mm(12mm)
Apparent Angle of View
85°
85°
Coating*
Multi coating
Weatherproof
JIS class 4 equivalent (splash-proof)
Sleeve size
2.0" (50.8mm)
2.0" (50.8mm)
Diameter & Length
3.0in. x 5.6in.
76mm×142mm
3.0in. x 4.9in.
76mm×125mm
Weight (+/- 5%)
26.3 oz.
745g
27.2 oz.
770g
Accessories
Eyepiece lens cap, Objective lens cap
*Partial coating applied to laminated optical element groups
| About Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation |
Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Ricoh Company, Ltd. Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 85 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras and industrial systems. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh operates in approximately 200 countries and regions.
© 2022 RICOH COMPANY, LTD. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation