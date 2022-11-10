Enable Injections Enhances Board with Addition of Nigel Sheail

New director, Nigel Sheail, adds global biopharma experience to Enable Injections, strengthening its mission to lead drug delivery innovation worldwide.

CINCINNATI, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Injections, Inc. ("Enable"), a company developing and manufacturing the enFuse® platform of investigational wearable drug delivery systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nigel Sheail to the company's Board of Directors, effective October 27, 2022.

Nigel brings over two decades of expertise as a global biopharma executive, most recently at Novartis as the Global Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Business Development & Licensing. Prior to Novartis, Nigel worked at Bayer Healthcare AG, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and GSK.

"Enable Injections' innovative delivery technology, enFuse, has the potential to positively impact the patient experience and support healthcare providers to optimize their practice," said Nigel Sheail. "I look forward to working with the Enable Injections management team and Board at this exciting time in the company's development."

"We are delighted to welcome Nigel as a new director to Enable's Board," said Mike Hooven, Chairman and CEO of Enable Injections. "His business experience with global pharmaceutical companies brings new perspectives and skills which will be critical as we grow our business into a major player in the healthcare and drug delivery industry."

The appointment of Nigel increases the size of Enable's Board to nine members following other recent appointments this summer in June and August, adding meaningful operating, investing, pharmaceutical, and delivery systems experience to Enable Injections.

Enable Injections' enFuse® is a hands-free, hidden needle, large-volume drug delivery technology designed to subcutaneously (SC) deliver therapeutics via constant pressure.

About Enable Injections

Cincinnati-based Enable Injections is a global healthcare innovation company developing and manufacturing drug delivery systems designed to improve the patient experience. Enable's body-worn enFuse® delivers high-volume pharmaceutical and biologic therapeutics via subcutaneous administration, with the aim improving convenience, supporting superior outcomes, and advancing healthcare system economics. The investigational enFuse system has not been approved for use by any regulatory agency and is currently not approved for commercial use. For more information, please visit www.enableinjections.com.

