POL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Polished Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 30, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: POL).

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Polished securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's 2020 initial public offering; and/or (2) between July 27, 2020 and August 25, 2022, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until December 30, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would restate certain financials; (2) the Company's internal controls were inadequate; (3) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; (4) as a result, the Company would engage in an independent investigation; (5) as a result of the investigation, the Company would, among other things, retain independent counsel and consultants, and delay its quarterly filings in violation of NYSE requirements of listing; (6) following the commencement of the investigation, the Company's CEO and CFO would leave the Company; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

