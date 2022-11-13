Bedsure Starts Its Annual Black Friday Sales Early with Deals on Over 100 Products

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Nov. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many regions in the world are already seeing a colder-than-usual drop in temperature. As many experts predicted that this coming winter would last longer than usual, preparing enough layers for the coming season is more important than ever. Bedsure, a global leading home textile brand with over 25 million customers cozily served, launched its Black Friday promotion earlier this year to help customers better prepare.

During this year's Bedsure Early Black Friday Sale, over 100 products across several categories are being offered with an unprecedented discount. The offers apply to Bedsure's wide range of product lineup, including the latest and greatest Bedsure TENCEL™ Sheet Set and the all-time classic Bedsure 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket. The early access to deals helps customers to prepare for the winter at a much-reduced cost, a helpful touch in the midst of global financial uncertainty.

Some of Bedsure's featured and most popular offers include:

42% OFF on the Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Bedsure TENCEL™ Sheet Set with Silky Texture for Hot Sleepers.

The Bedsure TENCEL™ Sheet Set is an eco-friendly and sustainable sheet set extracted from eucalyptus wood pulp to provide sleepers with the utmost natural sleeping space. Its natural eucalyptus wood pulp brings exceptional breathability and moisture-wicking ability to the sheet set, making it ideal for hot sleepers who tend to run out at night. Eucalyptus sheets are also 50% more efficient in moisture absorption than cotton, which is the perfect sleep companion for a dry night's sleep without overheating.

The Bedsure TENCEL™ Sheet Set offers a luxurious sheen with a silky texture that provides sleepers with a lovely buttery smooth hand-feel. It is one luxury, comfortable, skin-friendly, and sustainable sleep companion for those looking to add a cozy and elegant touch to their existing sleeping space.

In addition, the Bedsure TENCEL™ Sheet Set is Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified for meeting the highest testing criteria for harmful chemicals and is free of harmful materials from the source to the hands of customers.

The Bedsure TENCEL™ Sheet Set is available in Full, Queen, King, and Cal King sizes. Starting at just $69.99 before discounts, this natural and eco-friendly sheet set is available for up to 42% off during Bedsure's Early Black Friday promotion.

Extra Warm Bedsure Fuzzy Sherpa Blanket Hoodie for Coziness At Home or On The Go.

This year, Bedsure has released a series of blanket hoodie products to help customers get cozy with a vibrant fashion statement indoors and outdoors. For example, the all-new Bedsure Fuzzy Sherpa Blanket Hoodie is made available in six elegant shades of colors, including Blue, Brown, Charcoal, Gray, Navy, and Pink, and two sizes to fit the preference and style of its wearers.

With the drawstring and zipper design, the Bedsure Fuzzy Sherpa Blanket Hoodie can deliver the right amount of coziness and warmth. The drawstring lets its wearer adjust the seal for improved protection against wind, and the front quarter zipper enables a personalized level of airflow, making the blanket hoodie the perfect coziness provider at home or on the go.

In addition, the all-new Bedsure Fuzzy Sherpa Blanket Hoodie comes with a convenient front pocket that is large enough to store gadgets, devices, remotes, dog treats, snacks, or anything one might want to need to carry on the go.

With the holiday season approaching fast, the highly giftable Bedsure Fuzzy Sherpa Blanket Hoodie is made available for up to 25% off, and customers wishing to gift their loved ones portable and comfortable coziness may do so on Amazon.com and Bedsure's homepage at www.bedsurehome.com.

Versatile and Breathable Bedsure 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket for Extra Layer of Coziness.

The Bedsure 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket is one of Bedsure's all-time best-selling products. The Amazon's Choice Bedsure 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket is woven with the classic waffle weave pattern that adds an exquisite touch and a tailored look to any existing interior and exterior space.

The versatile Bedsure 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket comes with a springy texture and rich hand feel. The premium 405 GSM cotton utilized in creating the blanket offers a superb softness that is ideal as an extra layer of warmth for hot sleepers.

Customers have loved this breathable 100% cotton blanket with various uses, such as a sleeping blanket during summer, an extra layer of warmth during winter, a household decoration item, a spare at home, or just about anywhere else in between.

This year, the Bedsure 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket has seen a vibrant refresh with new colors such as Pink, Mustard Yellow, Teal, and more.

The blanket has currently rated 4.6/5 stars on Amazon by over 15,000 customers, and several of the available specs are rated as Amazon's Choice Items. Starting at $39.99 before applicable discounts, this blanket can be had for up to 20% off during Bedsure's Early Black Friday.

With over 100 products made available at an unprecedented discount of up to 42% off, Bedsure's cozy products make a great option for those looking to get extra layer of coziness during this long and cold winter and is an ideal option for those looking to gift their loved ones with care and love that can be enjoyed every day.

For Bedsure's full lineup, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/894B0778-1166-4EE6-89EE-138DD2B51223?ingress=0&visitId=96badb4d-97a8-404e-9ccc-001d690aa669&ref_=ast_bln

