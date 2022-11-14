Ellipsis Health and Tiatros Partner to Advance Mental Health and Improve Access to Quality Care

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellipsis Health, the market leader in AI-generated vocal biomarker technology, and Tiatros , the groundbreaking digital health company that helps employers, provider systems and payers equitably increase the availability of effective mental health, addiction care and wellbeing services, today announced a partnership that will integrate Ellipsis Health's vocal biomarker technology into Tiatros' behavioral health and social support platform. Specifically, Ellipsis Health's technology will enable providers on Tiatros' platform to triage patients, check care needs between sessions, inform treatment plans and monitor results.

Ellipsis Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ellipsis Health) (PRNewswire)

Ellipsis Health's vocal biomarker technology will integrate into Tiatros' behavioral health & social support platform

"Ellipsis Health's co-founders Mainul Mondal and Michael Aratow are pioneers of an artificial intelligence-powered, voice-based technology that quantifies and monitors depression and anxiety symptoms," said Kimberlie Cerrone, founder and CEO, Tiatros, Inc. "We are excited to be working with them to create transformative opportunities to advance the use of vocal biomarkers in mental health and to support persistent patient assessments that enable Tiatros to adapt to individual patients' needs and preferences."

"Tiatros' clients – leading employers, healthcare systems, payers and government agencies – rely on its platform to provide life-saving care, and we are confident that Ellipsis Health's technology can enhance and dramatically transform the way patients in need are identified, monitored and triaged," said Mainul Mondal, founder and CEO, Ellipsis Health. "Together, we can help advance the state of mental health care and drive meaningful, sustained change that helps people live better lives."

By bringing Ellipsis Health's technology to Tiatros' platform, payers, providers, and employers will be able to implement a 'digital front door' mental health strategy that unifies the many factors that influence mental health under a single point-of-access. This approach is a force multiplier that enables systems of care to dramatically increase the supply of mental health services, shorten wait times, reduce the overall cost of care and overcome health disparities. It provides a guided user experience that rapidly adapts to individual patients' evolving needs over time, combining the human intelligence of clinical and online learning experts with proprietary artificial intelligence tools to triage patients quickly and accurately to the most appropriate care services. It makes the process of behavioral change relatable and manageable for patients because it meets them where they are and gives them choices about the ways they want to live and access care.

About Ellipsis Health

Ellipsis Health was founded with the belief that a person's mental health should have the same priority as one's physical health. The company saw an opportunity to connect the dots between the two - giving voice to a new standard of mental health care. By harnessing the unique power of the human voice as a biomarker for mental wellbeing, along with machine learning and AI, Ellipsis Health has established the only clinically validated vital sign for mental health. Its technology identifies, measures, and monitors the severity of stress, anxiety, and depression at scale by analyzing a short voice sample to create an objective and scalable clinical decision support tool. Through partnerships with providers, payers, employers and digital health companies, Ellipsis Health is working to positively impact the quality of care, shorten the time to diagnosis, drive workflow efficiencies, reduce costs and improve patient outcomes. To learn more about Ellipsis Health, visit https://www.ellipsishealth.com.

About Tiatros

Tiatros is a digital behavioral health transformation platform that can deliver a lifetime of preventative, acute, and chronic behavioral health services from one place. The Tiatros platform unifies the many factors that influence patients' behavioral health under a single point-of-access, providing universal access to expert-mediated, evidence-based 'third wave' psychotherapies, supportive online peer communities, on demand access to local, regional, and national clinical and SDOH resources, and AI-augmented triage and facilitation services. Tiatros delivers scientifically proven psychotherapeutic interventions, mindfulness exercises, psychoeducation, resiliency skills training and interactive exercises that are tailored by clinical and technology experts to deliver personalized, engaging treatment programs. Tiatros' community-centric approach connects patients to the social support that is critical to their health and wellbeing using a suite of easy-to-use, rapid access communication tools, while expert mediation ensures healthy, safe spaces that diminish stigma, social isolation, and loneliness.

Tiatros Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ellipsis Health