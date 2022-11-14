FirstEnergy and Mon Power to Brighten Summersville with Holiday Lights Display

City selected as winner of "Light Up Holiday Smiles" contest

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and its subsidiary Mon Power will brighten the city of Summersville with a professionally designed light display as part of the company's "Light Up Holiday Smiles with FirstEnergy" program. The initiative is helping make the season brighter and merrier with the gift of holiday lights for three deserving communities across FirstEnergy's service areas in West Virginia, Ohio and New Jersey.

Mon Power Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The holiday lights display from FirstEnergy Corp. will be located at Nicholas County Veterans Memorial Park along U.S. Route 19. The public is encouraged to attend a lighting ceremony and enjoy refreshments and other holiday festivities at the park on Friday, December 2, at 7:30 p.m., immediately following the city's Christmas parade.

To qualify for the Light Up Holiday Smiles program, cities were required to be served by a FirstEnergy utility and to be located in a county designated as distressed by the Appalachian Regional Commission. Interested communities were asked to submit statements outlining why they should be considered for the display, including local efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the community.

"FirstEnergy and Mon Power are honored to recognize the efforts underway in Summersville to ensure a vibrant and strong community through the Light Up Holiday Smiles program, which supports togetherness and joy during the holiday season," said Jim Myers, president of FirstEnergy's West Virginia operations.

Summersville distinguished itself with its commitment to address opportunity gaps in the community through partnerships with a variety of local stakeholders and organizations as well as its efforts to include people of all backgrounds in the region through its events.

"We are grateful to FirstEnergy and Mon Power for recognizing our ongoing efforts to make Summersville inclusive and welcoming to all who choose to live in or visit our community," said Mayor Robert Shafer.

Mon Power serves about 395,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties. Follow Mon Power at www.mon-power.com, on Twitter @MonPowerWV, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MonPowerWV.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.