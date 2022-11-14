Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes in Roseville

The Pewter and Sunstone open this weekend at Seasons at Mason Trails

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce that two brand-new, fully furnished model homes will open for tours on Saturday, November 19, at Seasons at Mason Trails (RichmondAmerican.com/MasonTrails). This exceptional community showcases five inspired single-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsSac), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to schedule a tour of the new Pewter and Sunstone model homes at Seasons at Mason Trails for Saturday, November 19, or Sunday, November 20, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

More about this community:

New single-story homes from the upper $500s

Five inspired floor plans boasting open layouts and designer details

2 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,590 to 2,080 sq. ft.

Close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment, parks, trails and golf courses

Convenient access to Sacramento , Folsom Lake and Lake Tahoe via I-80

Casitas and RV garages available

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Mason Trails will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Mason Trails is located at 9480 Preservation Street in Roseville. Call 916.472.7383 to schedule a tour or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information about this must-see community.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

