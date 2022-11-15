20/20 Foresight Announces the Appointment of Dan Morgan as Vice President of Process & Technology

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20/20 Foresight team is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Dan Morgan as Vice President of Process & Technology. Morgan will direct the planning and implementation of 20/20 Foresight's digital strategy and IT systems in support of business strategy. Morgan has more than 20 years of experience as a leader in the technology space in multiple industries including insurance, real estate, transportation, and education.

"Dan's appointment to lead our firm's technology platform brings a tremendous amount of value to 20/20 Foresight," said Managing Principal Robert Peck. "At the crux of our strategy are significant investments in digital innovation with the focus on enhancing our client's experience, candidate engagement, and operational leverage. With Dan leading our tech helm, we are certain to be the most forward-thinking executive search firm in the country."

Bob Cavoto, Founder of 20/20 Foresight, added, "The addition of Dan represents 20/20 Foresight's ongoing commitment to innovation. Indeed, we consider ourselves disrupters in an otherwise antiquated industry. By marrying data analytics, automation, and business intelligence with 20/20's white glove consulting services, we are able to provide our clients with the optimal recruiting experience."

Prior to joining 20/20 Foresight, Morgan was the Director of Engineering for Actionfigure, an organization dedicated to making transit information easily consumable with a special focus on working with real estate owners. Morgan also served as Director at RedShelf, a leading edtech company, where he oversaw the development team in maintaining and improving its proprietary reading system.

Morgan's accomplished career is matched by his commitment to the community. Since 2015, Morgan has served as a board member for Ravenswood Community Services, an organization that helps families throughout Chicagoland with food-based services.

"I am excited to apply my expertise in this dynamic role," Morgan said about his recent appointment. "Throughout my career, I have been committed to using technology to improve business processes and the client experience. 20/20 shares this passion, making it an ideal fit. I am so pleased to part of a company that values the role that technology can play."

Connect with Dan directly at dmorgan@2020-4.com.

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994 to provide an unparalleled recruitment experience. The company's team features career consultants who are experts in real estate, financial services, and professional services. 20/20 Foresight leverages a proven recruitment process, proprietary tools and techniques, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked by Forbes as one of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2022," an honor it has held for the last six years.

