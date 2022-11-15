Caylent To Expand AWS Expertise Following Growth Investment From Gryphon Investors

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent (the "Company"), a cloud-native services business focused on helping companies optimize their use of Amazon Web Services ("AWS"), announced today that it has received a majority growth investment from Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco. This investment will support Caylent's continued expansion of its capabilities and partnership with AWS. As part of the transaction, Caylent's management team and existing Executive Chairman Stephen Garden will collectively retain a significant amount of equity in the Company. Caylent represents Gryphon's third investment in an ecosystem-focused Next Generation IT Services firm, following existing partnerships with 3Cloud and NewRocket. Financial terms for the transaction were not disclosed.

Caylent was founded in 2015 as a cloud native organization with roots in building developer tools. As an AWS Premier Partner which is 100% focused on the AWS ecosystem, the Company has gained differentiated experience working with customers to solve their most complex cloud challenges and accelerate the time-to-value for their cloud initiatives. Caylent has developed an innovative "One Organization" approach, ensuring seamless customer experience by delivering services across cloud architecture and engineering, data, security, and cloud native application development, as one cohesive and highly efficient service delivery organization. In addition, its portfolio of accelerators, Caylent Catalysts™, is geared towards fast-tracking solution implementations across common use cases such as AWS Control Tower, security and compliance, serverless data lakes, MLOps, and more.

Caylent's Founder and CEO JP La Torre said, "Caylent was founded with the belief that cloud computing is the greatest platform for innovation in a generation. In Gryphon, we found a true partner that shares our strategic vision to empower organizations to bring the best out of their people and technology using AWS. This partnership will support future growth and expand our footprint to become the largest pure-play AWS Premier Partner by accelerating our go-to-market and service delivery capabilities to deliver world-class solutions to our customers by leveraging AWS." Stephen Garden elaborated further that, "This investment marks the next chapter in our story. With AWS and Gryphon by our side, we have the resources required to serve customers at an unprecedented scale."

As part of this transaction three Gryphon Business Services team members will join Caylent's Board of Directors: Alex Earls, Deal Partner and Group Head; Jeff Balagna, Operating Partner; and Gabe Stephenson, Managing Director. Gryphon Executive Advisor and IT Services veteran Gary DiOrio, with tenures at Cloud Sherpas and Contino, will also join the Board.

Earls and Stephenson stated, "We proactively identified Caylent as a unique business that can achieve differentiated long-term performance as part of our multi-year focus on investing in market-leading cloud services firms. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Caylent management team and Stephen Garden to continue building the fastest growing and most capable firm in the AWS partner ecosystem, and to support the Company's organic and inorganic growth strategies."

Guggenheim served as the exclusive financial advisor to Gryphon, and Lazard acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Caylent. Kirkland & Ellis acted as the legal advisor to Gryphon, and Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth acted as the legal advisor to Caylent.

About Caylent

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations, from high growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, bring the best out of their people and technology using AWS. Caylent believes in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for its customers. Caylent works with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model.

Caylent's core practice areas include: Cloud Migration, Application Modernization, Data & Analytics, DevOps, Security & Compliance, and Cloud Native Application Development. Learn more at https://caylent.com

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

Contact:

Caroline Luz

Lambert & Co.

203-570-6462

cluz@lambert.com

View original content:

SOURCE Caylent