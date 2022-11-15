MEDLINE AND HOLOGENIX LAUNCH NEW CURAD PERFORMANCE SERIES OFFERING POWERED BY CELLIANT

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline, a leading medical product distributor and manufacturer, together with Hologenix®, a materials science innovator , launched a new line of CURAD® Performance Series® orthopedic products powered by CELLIANT® infrared technology.

CELLIANT, the flagship innovation of Hologenix, is a proprietary blend of natural minerals that allows textiles to convert body heat into infrared energy, returning it to the body and temporarily increasing local blood flow and cellular oxygenation. This has been clinically demonstrated to support recovery from physical activity and fatigue, increase endurance and stamina, and boost overall performance in healthy individuals, among other benefits.

"We are very excited about the integration of CELLIANT technology into our time-honored CURAD brand," said Sarah Cooper, Senior Manager, Product Management at Medline. "This partnership with Hologenix confirms our commitment to expand the use of infrared in our orthopedic soft goods market, where we believe it has great potential."

Trusted by athletes, CURAD is the Official Medical Supplier of the IRONMAN® U.S. Series. The new orthopedic products powered by CELLIANT infrared technology are the latest additions to the CURAD Performance Series collection and include the following:

Infrared Ankle Supports, Elastic, in Large/X-Large and Small/Medium sizes

Infrared Knee Supports, Elastic, in Large/X-Large and Small/Medium sizes

Infrared Back Supports, Hot/Cold

Infrared Shoulder Supports, Hot/Cold

Infrared Knee Supports, Hot/Cold

Infrared Multipurpose Supports, Hot/Cold

"This new CURAD Performance Series offering represents a major expansion of CELLIANT infrared (IR) bio-responsive textiles into the sports medicine field," said Seth Casden, Hologenix Co-Founder and CEO. "We are honored to partner with Medline and look forward to future introductions."

In addition to the inclusion of CELLIANT infrared technology, Medline has engineered the elastic supports to provide targeted compression for enhanced local circulation that helps reduce swelling, with a contoured fit that won't slip or shift during normal activities with silicone grips that keep the product in place.

The removable hot/cold therapy supports provide adjustable compression and a gel compress that can be cooled or heated to further reduce swelling and discomfort.

Available on Amazon and Walmart.com, the products start at $14.99.

ABOUT HOLOGENIX AND CELLIANT

Hologenix, LLC, headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California, is a materials science company innovating products that energize all aspects of life. Its flagship innovation, CELLIANT®, is a science-backed infrared (IR) technology that improves health and wellness by promoting restful sleep and enhancing performance and recovery. CELLIANT's natural blend of IR-generating minerals is embedded into fibers, yarns and fabrics, powering responsive textiles. CELLIANT is a key ingredient used by world-class brands in products spanning apparel, sleepwear, bedding, upholstery, uniforms and medical supplies.

CELLIANT is rigorously tested by a Science Advisory Board composed of experts in photobiology, nanotechnology, sleep medicine, and diabetes and wound care. The Science Advisory Board has overseen nine peer-reviewed published studies that demonstrate CELLIANT's effectiveness and the benefits of infrared energy. For more information, visit celliant.com.

ABOUT CURAD

Since being acquired by Medline in 2007, the CURAD brand has been re-energized – introducing many innovative solutions for a broad range of health concerns. With new Truly Ouchless® EZ Release™ adhesive technology, rugged Performance Series® bandages and tapes, and advanced options like antimicrobial wound gel, hydrocolloids, antibacterial bandages, super absorbent dressings and foam bandages, CURAD remains at the forefront of creating hospital-quality products for home use. Learn more at www.curad.com.

