PopSockets Announces Young Artist, glaive, As the Face of Its New Campaign

Brand to Debut New Luxury, Limited Edition "Dimensionals" Line of Statement Grips

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital lifestyle and mobile accessory brand, PopSockets announced rising artist, glaive as the face of its latest brand campaign to debut the launch of Dimensionals – a series of luxury statement phone grips. The series will debut with two limited-run grips, N.01 Heavy Metal and N.02 Tiger's Eye, made of nickel-coated zinc alloy and hand-placed crystals.

The Dimensionals grips were designed to be bold, luxurious statement pieces that empower everyone to explore and embrace the boldest sides of their identity. The campaign brings that concept to life with glaive.

"We knew we wanted someone who was willing to be vulnerable and explore different sides of themselves that they might not have before," said Dave Ruiz, PopSockets Creative Director. "From the first meeting with glaive we saw he embodied the spirit of the campaign and his creative curiosity was palpable. With every concept we presented to him, he embraced it, and we truly saw a different glaive come onto set with each look. It was incredible to see."

The visuals take viewers through a look book of four different styled looks, revealing new dimensions of glaive. Utilizing juxtaposition, each product comes to life in two very different ways.

The looks pull inspiration from past icons who shared a similar ethos as Dimensionals. Bold, fearless, iconic. glaive is styled in looks that give nods to a range of icons of the past from David Bowie to Dennis Rodman and more.

Heavy Metal

The first look styled with the metal skull grip shows the glaive that is already known and loved by his fans but with a bit more flair. Influenced by British pop and rock stars, the fun and playful look complements the grip's loud and bold design. The second look explores glaive's more serious side, a stripped back runway-ready moment that elevates the statement piece.

Tiger's Eye

Inspired by dramatic power suits of the 80's, the first look with the sculpted tiger grip flaunts a modern, thoughtful, and powerful side of glaive pictured in an all white suit – or as he put it, what he would wear if he was president. The final look leans the opposite direction from president to punk. Pulling references from more rebellious trail blazers, reflective layers are paired with an iconic liberty spike hairdo.

"Doing things that are unique gets harder and harder as everything becomes homogeneous," said glaive. "This collection is about being multidimensional as a human and finding the tools that help you realize the different facets of your identity."

Crafted to be collected and made to last, the Dimensionals grips can be swapped on for any occasion. The series will debut with N.01 Heavy Metal and N.02 Tiger's Eye releasing Nov. 17 with only 500 units of each grip available for purchase exclusively on popsockets.com.

The brand plans to roll out N.03 and N.04 of the series in December of this year.

