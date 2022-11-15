RealTruck, Inc. announces Carl-Martin Lindahl as Chief Executive Officer

Lindahl to lead premier truck accessories brands and online marketplace

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading manufacturer and online retailer of aftermarket truck parts and accessories, RealTruck, Inc ., today announced that it has appointed Carl-Martin Lindahl as CEO. Lindahl will replace long-serving CEO, Bill Reminder, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Effective November 28, 2022, Lindahl will lead RealTruck as it executes on its vision to become the ultimate destination for all truck and off-roading enthusiasts by building upon its innovation experience to expand into new product lines, delivering high-quality consumer engagement across the RealTruck.com platform, and leveraging technology to provide new business building services in support of their wholesale customers and partners.

“As a lifelong automotive enthusiast, I’m excited to join the RealTruck team as they continue to scale the incredibly strong portfolio of industry leading products, brands, and services. I look forward to working with the company’s retail, distribution, and OEM partners to find new and innovative ways to inspire more truck owners to transform their trucks with our purpose-built accessories designed for life’s adventures,” said RealTruck CEO, Carl-Martin Lindahl. (PRNewswire)

"Carl-Martin has an impressive background leading multi-channel manufacturing brands, and a proven track record of successfully building world class organizations and teams through the use of technology and innovation," said Marc Magliacano, Chairman of RealTruck's Board of Directors and a Managing Partner at L Catterton. "We thank Bill for his nearly two decades of service to the company and we are thrilled to welcome Carl-Martin to the RealTruck family. We are confident that Carl-Martin has the experience and strategic vision to build upon RealTruck's legacy of industry leadership and success to further expand and grow our superior brand, product and distribution platform globally."

Lindahl joins RealTruck after four years as CEO of SVP Worldwide, the world's largest consumer sewing machine company which sells under the SINGER®, HUSQVARNA VIKING®, and PFAFF® brands. Prior to SVP Worldwide, Lindahl led KitchenAid, a wholly owned, independently run subsidiary of the Whirlpool Corporation and was Vice President overseeing products, brands, and engineering for Whirlpool in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He joined Whirlpool as Vice President overseeing corporate strategy, business development and innovation in 2012 and led acquisitions in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Earlier in his career, Lindahl held roles at McKinsey & Company as well as Nestlé.

Lindahl is also a member of two boards, America Needs You, a non-profit organization and Fiskars Corporation, where he serves as a Director. His hiring comes just months after RealTruck announced its rebrand from Truck Hero, Inc. to RealTruck, Inc.

About RealTruck

RealTruck, Inc. is the premier vertically integrated truck, Jeep® and off-road parts and accessories company in North America. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich. with over 5,000 employees and 35 locations across North America, the company is an innovative market leading online retailer and manufacturer. Realtruck.com is the ultimate source and digital destination for those who love and live a real truck lifestyle. Fueled by its customer-first mindset, RealTruck, Inc. continuously designs, develops, manufactures, and sells industry-defining products with more than 570 patents and growing. RealTruck Inc.'s portfolio of 28 powerhouse product lines are #1 or #2 (in U.S. market share) in each of their primary categories. Its extensive omni-channel approach allows RealTruck, Inc. to serve enthusiasts wherever they're searching, researching, and shopping for products online at RealTruck.com or throughout the Truck Hero Pro Channel, which includes more than 12,000 dealer locations and automotive (OEM) partnerships. RealTruck, Inc. is engineered to deliver a seamless customer journey from idea to installation. For more information, visit realtruck.com .

