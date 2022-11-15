SketchBox announces augmented reality partnership with Cupixel and exclusive US launch of PANTONE and Royal Talens illustration ink, marker and paper system

SketchBox and Cupixel partner to provide augmented reality art courses

PANTONE and Royal Talens trust SketchBox with the exclusive US launch of their new illustration marker, ink, and paper products

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SketchBox, the leading monthly art supply subscription service, announced a new partnership with augmented reality art education app Cupixel. SketchBox now includes 30 days of free access to Cupixel's augmented reality training courses, including new courses created specifically for SketchBox's monthly boxes.

SketchBox has been selected as the exclusive US launch partner for new PANTONE and Royal Talens products.

Combining SketchBox with Cupixel allows users of all skill levels to create intricate pieces of art. This improves on SketchBox's long-running tutorial video series by incorporating augmented reality into the learning process. Inside a SketchBox you'll find everything you need to create a piece of art, along with educational resources that are made more accessible through the implementation of Cupixel's tech.

30 days of free access to the Cupixel app will be provided beginning with the December SketchBox, which ships in late November.

SketchBox price points

Basic subscription $25 per month for an introductory art kit Premium subscription $35 a month for the best industry supplies

This new system utilizes a pigmented ink production technique to ensure the color consistency PANTONE is known for. When the new ink or fully assembled illustration marker is used with the new paper, each color will accurately represent the PANTONE standard without variance. Gone are the days of streaky, inconsistent alcohol-based illustration markers.

PANTONE and Royal Talens' new illustration marker system will be available in SketchBox kits in early 2023.

About SketchBox

SketchBox is the leading art supply subscription service with over 1 million kits shipped. SketchBox is utilized by virtual, charter and home school networks nationwide. More information can be found at getsketchbox.com and shopsketch.com.

