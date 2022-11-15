Vantage launches UK liquidity service for institutional traders

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International multi-asset trading platform Vantage (or "Vantage Markets") is announcing the launch of Vantage Connect, a liquidity solution for institutions and corporates in the UK.

To be officially announced at Finance Magnates London Summit 2022, the news comes as part of a wider strategic push by Vantage to expand the institutional side of their business in response to growing demand among hedge funds, family offices, banks, brokers, money managers and asset managers for bespoke trading solutions.

Widespread volatility has led to a 17.2% year on year increase in trading volumes globally this September. This presents both risks and opportunities for institutions, who must navigate rapidly changing market conditions, such as the LSE widened the spread limit on UK gilts, as well as bigger spreads, such as on the CFD and derivatives contracts that are commonly used in hedging strategies.

Vantage Connect allows these institutional clients to manage volatility effectively and make the most of market opportunities by leveraging Vantage's deep liquidity pool to buy and sell complex assets quickly.

The offering is customised depending on what the clients' needs are across the full range of Vantage's services, including in-house built risk management and their unique PAMM (percentage allocation management module). It is quick and secure, as clients can easily plug into the service via an API, ensuring speed to market, and are protected under Vantage's FCA license.

Vantage Connect will be exhibiting at this year's FMLS and will be joined by the McLaren Extreme E team, who will be featuring their new vehicle.

David Shayer, UK CEO at Vantage, commented: "Market volatility often brings opportunities for those who know where to look, and we've seen the increasing volumes over the last few months. We've built up a strong retail solution, and now is the right time to expand to institutional investors. We have a strong team in the UK, all of whom are excited to launch the new service, that ensures that Vantage can be a trusted partner and a one-stop shop for the institutional trading community, and gives them the springboard to make the most of market opportunities."

About Vantage

Vantage is a global, multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFDs on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares and ETFs.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage now has over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem and a user-friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

