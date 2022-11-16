ALBERT RODRIGUEZ, PRESIDENT & COO OF SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM IS INDUCTED TO THE AMERICAN ADVERTISING FEDERATION (AAF)

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (the "Company" or "SBS") (OTC Pink: SBSAA) announced today that Albert Rodriguez, President & Chief Operating Officer has been inducted to the American Advertising Federation (AAF). The fundamental purpose of the AAF is to protect and promote the well-being of the advertising industry and unite professionals of all disciplines and career levels to deliver creative business solutions.

With the induction into the AAF, Mr. Rodriguez has demonstrated his leadership abilities in the field of technology and advertising. Throughout his career, he has promoted and celebrated diversity in advertising and has helped address many community issues.

"I am honored to be a part of AAF, an organization that embodies what I stand for and what SBS stands for: inclusion, diversity and most of all creating new and exciting opportunities in the advertising world," said Albert Rodriguez, President & COO of SBS.

"The AAF is excited to add Spanish Broadcasting System to our roster of World Class Corporate Members which includes the Nation's most recognizable Brands, Agencies, Media Companies, AdTech & MarTech and Social Media. Albert Rodriguez will join our Board of Directors and help shape the future of the AAF. We are proud to Partner with SBS on programs and platforms that will advance our mission to be "The Unifying Voice for Advertising" particularly in the important areas of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion across all Advertising, Media and Marketing industries." -Steve Pacheco, President / CEO American Advertising Federation.

Mr. Rodriguez has had more than 20 years of leadership and experience, managing the operations & finances of SBS; which include radio, TV, digital and experiential businesses. Mr. Rodriguez was a key player in the transformation of Spanish Broadcasting System into the largest minority-owned multi-media company in the U.S.

Albert Rodriguez was named one of the Top 40 most powerful people by Radio Ink in 2021, and was named Radio Ink's Broadcaster of the Year in 2014. In 2021 and 2022, Mr. Rodriguez was named as one of the Billboard Latin Power Players, alongside top executives in the entertainment industry.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, Orlando, and Tampa, airing the Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urbano format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 290 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, produces a nationwide roster of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing Latino-focused audio and video streaming content and HitzMaker, a new-talent destination for aspiring artists. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

