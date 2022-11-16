DataDome Ranked Number 247 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 618% Revenue Growth to Widespread Adoption of its Online Fraud & Bot Management Solution

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome , a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, today announced it ranked No. 247 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. DataDome's revenue grew 618% during this period.

"It is an absolute honor to make the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. This ranking is a direct reflection of our team's relentless innovation and passion for protecting businesses from today's ever-evolving online threats," said Benjamin Fabre, co-founder and CEO at DataDome. "Thanks to their hard work, and our customers' trust, we have been able to scale tremendously in a few short years, earning a reputation for delivering the most accurate protection on the market without compromise."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements." DataDome's bot and online fraud protection detects and mitigates automated attacks on mobile apps, websites, and APIs in real time, enabling businesses to securely scale online.

DataDome's online fraud & bot management solution detects and mitigates automated attacks on mobile apps, websites, and APIs in real time, enabling businesses to securely scale online.Its ease of use and advanced capabilities have earned DataDome the Leader position in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid® Report for Bot Detection and Mitigation.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of DataDome being ranked the 21st cybersecurity company on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, and becoming Great Place to Work certified . The company was also recently named a "Strong Performer" in bot management in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022 report, and has won several industry awards, including the CNP Customer's Choice Award for Best Anti-Fraud Solution , Global Business Technology Award for Best Application of Tech – Security , and the Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Bot Defense .

Follow DataDome on Twitter and LinkedIn for regular updates on threat research, customer case studies , and to ensure your bot protection is easy on humans but hard on bots .

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About DataDome

DataDome's bot and online fraud protection detects and mitigates attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. The machine learning solution analyzes 3 trillion signals per day to adapt to new threats in real time. DataDome defends mobile apps, websites, and APIs against ATO, scraping, carding, DDoS, credential stuffing, and more. The 24/7 SOC experts protect hundreds of high-profile brands worldwide, including Reddit, Patreon and AngelList. A force multiplier for IT and security teams, DataDome is fully transparent, easy to deploy, and frictionless for consumers. In 2022, DataDome was named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave: Bot Management and ranked the top G2 Leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation for Fall 2022.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content:

SOURCE DataDome