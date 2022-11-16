Fractal Announces Launch of Asper.ai

Fractal launches Asper.ai - a purpose-built interconnected AI product for consumer goods, manufacturing, and retail

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to entities including Fortune 500® companies, today announced the launch of Asper.ai. Building on the company's existing AI capabilities, Asper.ai is a purpose-built interconnected AI solution for consumer goods, manufacturing, and retail.

"Asper.ai brings together some of the advanced data science capabilities and a team of experienced industry personnel to deliver a product that finally produces the efficiency and results that consumer goods and retail brands have long been waiting for," said Andy Walter, Ex-SVP and CIO, Procter & Gamble.

Businesses are as dynamic and complex as they have ever been in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent digital transformation surge, meaning AI technology has become more important than ever. However, immense fragmentation exists across the AI ecosystem in retail and CPG. Asper.ai tackles these silos by providing an end-to-end AI product, unifying demand planning, inventory optimization and positioning and strategic pricing and promotion.

"Business success today is defined by how quickly and seamlessly brands are able to make decisions," said Mohit Agarwal, CEO, Asper.ai. "Unfortunately, brands suffer from debilitating AI fragmentation and a lack of interconnectedness. Asper.ai looks to solve these challenges by driving interconnectedness through its autonomous decisioning product."

"The opportunity for AI to unlock efficiency and drive growth is massive," said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO, Fractal. "At Fractal, we are constantly looking for ways to help consumer brands tap into new revenue and growth opportunities and Asper.ai is the next step on the journey."

With budgets still incredibly tight in the wake of turbulent financial markets, Asper.ai's demand planning and pricing and promotion modules – made available for limited test release – have already been shown to help businesses unlock growth and were also able to free existing manual bandwidth by using the Asper.ai product.

Asper.ai also unlocks additional flexibility for the businesses to avoid getting stuck in a linear AI maturity curve. With full scale implementation of Asper.ai, businesses can unlock AI for improved accuracy and continuous learning, platform for speed and agility and process transformation for improved value focus.

For more information on Asper.ai, please visit www.asper.ai . To find out more about Fractal, please visit www.fractal.ai.

About Asper.ai

Asper.ai, a Fractal company, enables interconnected and automated decisions at the intersection of demand and supply. By changing the way decisions are made, Asper.ai unlocks growth and transforms organizations into adaptive intelligent enterprises. Through its autonomous decisioning engine, Asper.ai works with data to not just provide proactive decisions but to provide interconnected and automated decisions that help customers reach their potential.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's vision is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500® companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai that provides automated interpretation of radiology exams like X-rays and CT scans, Crux Intelligence that enables clients to make informed, data-driven decisions without having to rely on a business analyst for insights. Theremin.ai to identify investment opportunities that humans and traditional techniques may not detect, Eugenie.ai to identify, explore and leverage anomalies and patterns, Asper.ai to drive next-generation Enterprise Revenue Growth Management, Senseforth.ai to automate customer interactions across digital touchpoints and Analytics Vidhya, an edtech platform for AI, engineering and design.

Fractal currently has close to 4800 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, Singapore, and Australia. Fractal has been recognized as 'Great Workplace' and as 'India's Best Workplaces for Women' in the top 100 (large) category by The Great Place to Work® Institute; featured as a leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2021, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave™ 2020 & Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020 by Forrester Research Inc., a leader in Analytics & AI Services Specialists Peak Matrix 2021 by Everest Group and recognized as an 'Honorable Vendor' in 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for data & analytics by Gartner Inc. For more information, visit fractal.ai

