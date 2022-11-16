PURPLE CARROT EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM

The company's increased focus on growth and innovation results in three senior-level hires

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Carrot , a leader in the plant-based food space, announced today that it recently welcomed three new senior-level hires: Matt Leonard as Chief Marketing Officer, Nihal Raval as Senior Vice President of Operations, and Nicole Matonis as Senior Vice President of People. These new hires will focus on innovation, strategic growth, and brand expansion.

Matt Leonard, Purple Carrot's new Chief Marketing Officer, will oversee all marketing operations across the brand. Matt brings 20 years of experience to the company and has expertise in driving growth at both startups and Fortune 500 companies, including the Expedia/Tripadvisor Media Group family, The Motley Fool, Classpass, Codecademy, and Grubhub. Matt is committed to growing Purple Carrot's business and continuing to make plant-based eating mainstream, simple, and delicious.

Nihal Raval, Purple Carrot's new Senior Vice President of Operations, has extensive experience developing operations, technology, and supply chain processes. He also has experience in the food industry, having previously worked with Sabra, Puratos, and several food startups. At Purple Carrot, Nihal will focus on achieving operational goals, managing distribution teams, and developing new business.

Nicole Matonis, Purple Carrot's new Senior Vice President of People, is a strategic organizational leader with expertise in driving employee engagement, diversity, change management, and cross-functional collaboration. Nicole has experience in a variety of industries including CPG, manufacturing, technology, transportation, and hospitality, most recently at Zipcar where her accomplishments included developing and formalizing key human resources practices and helping achieve record EBITDA. Nicole's passion for enabling people to do their best work and impact business results will support the company's growth plans.

Rishi Bhatia, CEO of Purple Carrot, said, "As we continue to grow our consumer base, product offerings, and our Purple Carrot team, we are excited to welcome Matt, Nihal, and Nicole, and their wealth of expertise. Each of these new team members brings a unique skill set to our company, and I'm confident they'll play a significant role in Purple Carrot's success now and into the future."

Purple Carrot helps you eat more plants by creating delicious, convenient meals that are good for your health and the earth. The company was founded in 2014 and acquired by Oisix ra daichi, Japan's leading home delivery company, in 2019. To learn more about Purple Carrot, visit www.purplecarrot.com and @purplecarrotxo on Instagram.

