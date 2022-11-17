Hyundai Motor Group Outlines Plans to Accelerate New Economy through Smart Mobility Solutions

The Group delivered its Smart City vision for mobility, logistics and energy to global leaders and decision-makers at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum (The Forum) in Singapore , Nov. 14-17

Hyeyoung Kim , VP of the Smart City Innovation Group, delivered the Group's vision for how smart mobility and logistics can fulfill the promise of smart cities

Marc Raibert , Executive Director of Hyundai-backed AI Institute, spoke on the benefits that smarter robots can offer humanity

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) presented its vision to accelerate the new economy through smart mobility solutions, such as its Smart City concept and advances in robotics and AI, at the 2022 Bloomberg New Economy Forum (The Forum) in Singapore, Nov. 14-17.

(Hyundai Partner Session at 2022 Bloomberg NEF) From left Nathaniel Bullard, Senior Contributor of Bloomberg NEF and Bloomberg Green; Hyeyoung Kim, Vice President and Head of Smart City Innovation Group at Hyundai Motor Group; and Hugh Lim, Executive Director of Centre for Liveable Cities. (PRNewswire)

Established in 2018, with the Group as one of its founding partners, the Forum brings together more than 500 of the world's most influential CEOs, leaders, visionaries, scientists, entrepreneurs and policymakers to find solutions to humanity's most pressing problems, with the discussions streamed live across the globe.

Hosted by Michael R. Bloomberg, the fifth annual Forum's guiding theme was 'Lighting a path through the storm.' For its part in the event, the Group chose the theme 'Hyundai accelerates the new economy through its smart mobility solutions,' encapsulating its unique strengths as a smart mobility and logistics solutions provider for Smart Cities, and a pioneer of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The Group's forum participants included Euisun Chung, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair; Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company; Jaiwon Shin, President and Head of Advanced Air Mobility Division; Hongbum Jung, Senior Vice President and Head of HMGICS; Hyeyoung Kim, Vice President and Head of Smart City Innovation Group; as well as Marc Raibert, Executive Director and Head of AI Institute.

Following the Group's presentation of its Smart City Vision at the World Cities Summit in Singapore earlier this year, Vice President Kim led the Hyundai Partner Session at the Forum to share why the Group sees smart cities as the future of urban development.

Kim also shared the Group's progress in developing logistics solutions and highlighted how its groundbreaking technologies and services will bring greater levels of efficiency, convenience and sustainability to Smart Cities.

