InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Work Station for Jewelry Makers (FED 2419)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a streamline work station to increase efficiency when making or repairing jewelry," said an inventor, from Seattle, Wash., "so I invented the JEWELRY UNIT. My design would eliminate the need to employ several different tools and power supplies."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective work station for making or repairing jewelry. In doing so, it ensures that all the necessary tools and a power source are readily available. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also can be used for creating sculptures or models. The invention features a practical and versatile design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for individuals who create and repair jewelry, artists, model builders, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2419, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

