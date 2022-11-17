Kia EV6 named Finalist for 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Award

Kia's EV6 Poised to Capture One of Auto Industry's Highest Honors

Kia EV6 follows in the footsteps of the NACTOY-winning Telluride SUV

Innovative offering signals the beginning of the brand's transformative 'Plan S' electrification strategy

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking the Kia brand's global shift to sustainable mobility, the Kia EV6 has been named one of three finalists for the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards™.1 Announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show, this news comes just three years after the brand's popular Telluride SUV earned the same recognition and then went on to win the prestigious award.

"The EV6 signals a new era for our brand as we venture out to the forefront of electrification, and we are honored that it has been named a finalist for the coveted North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Award," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "This innovative EV crossover leverages its advanced platform to set a high watermark in all areas, including technology, performance and convenience."

NACTOY jurors vote on finalists after spending months driving dozens of new vehicles throughout the year. To be eligible, vehicles must be all-new or substantially new and must be available at dealerships within a reasonable time from the announcement of the awards, which will take place on January 11. This year, the field of semi-finalists included 13 models in the utility category.

The EV6 is built on the new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The available state-of-the-art 77.4kWh high-density lithium-ion battery has an EPA-estimated range up to 310-miles2 (Wind RWD and GT-Line RWD models). Furthermore, its 800V multi-charging architecture enables ultra-fast DC charging capability to take the battery from 10 to 80 percent charge in under 18 minutes.3 In terms of power and performance, the EV6 GT-Line can accelerate from zero-to-60 in 4.6 seconds.4

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) Awards™ is a trademark of North American Car and Truck of the Year Corporation.

2 EPA estimated range. Your mileage will vary and depends on a number of factors, including battery age, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, weather, road/traffic conditions, ambient temperature, driving habits, options, cargo and others. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. Frequent use of DC Fast charging can negatively impact battery performance and durability, and Kia recommends minimizing use of DC Fast charging.

3 Charge time based on Kia Corporation testing with SAE J1772 charger. Actual charge time may vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature, and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. Frequent use of DC Fast charging can negatively impact battery performance and durability, and Kia recommends minimizing use of DC Fast charging.

4 Acceleration claim based on AMCI Testing Certified results of 2022 EV6 GT-Line AWD on dry pavement ESC off. Results reported November 2021. Actual results may vary depending on options, driving conditions, driving habits, and your vehicle's condition. Verification of these results should not be attempted. Always drive safely and obey all traffic laws.

