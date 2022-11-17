Klika Tech Honored with IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award for the Second Consecutive Year

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klika Tech, a global Cloud and IoT solutions development company, is excited to announce it has received its second IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award for its Anomaly Detection at the Edge Solution Accelerator.

Built on a flexible architecture designed to pre-process data and detect equipment-level anomalies, the edge-to-cloud data collection and management Solution Accelerator developed by Klika Tech, STMicroelectronics, and AWS runs tinyML and Amazon SageMaker NEO at the edge to find abnormal behavior and ensure ongoing ML model optimization. These advanced technologies allow customers to eliminate system inefficiencies, increase asset uptime and utilization, and extend equipment lifecycles.

"At Klika Tech, we take pride in our partnerships, co-creating Solution Accelerators to help our customers solve their most complex problems using actionable insights in collected data," said Gennadiy M Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech. "It's an incredible honor to be recognized by the IoT Evolution Awards committee for this solution as we continue to develop future Solution Accelerators with our select Partners to help empower our customers to aggressively achieve their business and technical innovation goals."

The IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award recognizes companies emerging as leaders in the growing edge computing space. Companies selected for this award have proven their products are enabling advanced IoT deployments by offering edge solutions bringing real-time computing, data availability, analytics, AI and machine learning to edge devices.

About Klika Tech, Inc

Klika Tech designs, builds, deploys, and manages edge-to-cloud IoT, Clous-native and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) solutions for global customers. Launched in 2013, Klika Tech is a global company headquartered in the U.S., with offices in North America, Europe, and Central Asia. We specialize in building advanced solutions for smart living, automotive, smart mobility, industrial, manufacturing, connected healthcare, retail, agriculture, asset tracking, and logistics. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT and AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency Partner with AWS Service Validations in AWS IoT Core Delivery, AWS IoT Greengrass Delivery, Amazon API Gateway Delivery, AWS CloudFormation Delivery, and AWS Lambda Delivery.

