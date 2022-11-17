With more than 750,000 square feet and 175 megawatts at full build-out, Prime ORD will be the largest data center campus in Greater Chicago.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Data Centers , a data center solutions provider on a rapid-growth trajectory, today announces the groundbreaking of its $1B Chicago data center campus at 1600 East Higgins Road in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Prime ORD will deliver more than 750,000 square feet and 175 megawatts of capacity at full build-out, creating the largest data center campus in Greater Chicago. ORD-01, the first of three planned, campus data centers, will be marketed to major cloud providers, global Internet businesses, colocation companies, and the Fortune 500 enterprise as a single-tenant, hyperscale data center .

Prime Data Centers Breaks Ground on $1B Chicago Data Center Campus in Elk Grove Village (PRNewswire)

"On behalf of everyone at Prime, I would like to thank Elk Grove Village and the numerous contractors and team members involved in readying ORD-01 for groundbreaking," commented Nicholas Laag, Chief Executive Officer of Prime Data Centers. "The partnership between Elk Grove and the data center industry has led to unprecedented growth and positive economic impact. Looking ahead, we will continue to partner with forward-thinking governments, executing on an aggressive, multinational expansion plan that will establish Prime as the data center foundation for the global proliferation of content creation and cloud solutions."

"I couldn't be happier to welcome our new neighbors at Prime Data Centers to Illinois as they break ground on their Chicago data center campus," said Governor JB Pritzker. "We aren't just the heart of the Midwest—we are a national leader in innovation and business growth, in large part thanks to companies like Prime. From the outset of my administration, I have prioritized attracting companies in the rapidly growing data center industry. Thanks to those efforts and our reputation as a global tech hub, we have 15 operating data centers investing more than $4.6 billion in our communities—all while creating hundreds of jobs. This data center brings with it economic opportunity at every turn—for residents of Elk Grove, greater Chicago, and throughout our great state. Congratulations to the entire Prime team on this extraordinary groundbreaking."

The official groundbreaking ceremony was held on November 15, 2022, and featured guest speakers such as Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson, as well as executives from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and project partners ComEd, Clune Construction Company and Gensler.

"Prime's presence in Elk Grove Village validates our unique position as a Midwestern hub for data center operators. We welcome Prime to Elk Grove Village not as tenants but as partners in every sense of the word," said Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson. "While we know that our infrastructure suits Prime's needs, we also know that they will find success here in Elk Grove because we both share a drive to innovate and thrive. We are looking forward to partnering with Prime so we can support their continued growth here in Elk Grove Village."

Elk Grove Village's tax incentive plan and increased regional demand created a unique opportunity for Prime Data Centers. Prime ORD-01 will deliver 384,000 square feet and up to 72 megawatts of much-needed capacity to the tightened market. The facility will be highly energy efficient and built to the exacting availability, connectivity and power density requirements of today's most prominent cloud brands.

Prime is one of the industry's fastest-growing global data center providers with numerous planned and existing locations across the United States and Europe. The company partners with digital-first organizations like cloud providers, colocation companies, Internet businesses, and the tech-savvy enterprise to enhance application performance and customer experience through data center development and optimization.

About Prime Data Centers

Prime Data Centers is a wholesale data center developer and operator with a global footprint. The company excels at designing and delivering custom large-scale data center solutions for leading enterprise clients. Prime's core product portfolio ranges from 8 MW to 175 MW hyperscale facilities that can be build-to-suit, powered shell, or turnkey. Its unique partnership model offers flexibility across financial arrangements, from a standard lease to sale/leaseback to unique joint ventures. To learn more about Prime Data Centers, visit primedatacenters.com . And follow Prime on Twitter and LinkedIn .

