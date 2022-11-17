rPlus Energies Announces 152 MW Wind Project Has Been Acquired by Clearway Energy Group

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In late 2021, rPlus Energies sold its interest in the approximately 152 MW "Cedar Creek Wind" project to Clearway Energy Group ("Clearway"). This announcement follows Clearway's recent statement that it has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) between Cedar Creek Wind and PacifiCorp. The signing of the PPA marks a major step forward for the project, which was originally developed by rPlus Energies, and is now slated to be completed in 2024.

The site of what will be Cedar Creek Wind. Cedar Creek Wind was originally developed by rPlus Energies and acquired by Clearway Energy Group in 2021. (PRNewswire)

rPlus Energies acquired development rights from the originators of Cedar Creek Wind in early 2019. The project is located in Bingham County, Idaho outside of Idaho Falls, an area familiar to wind development. Between Cedar Creek's original concept and 2019, wind turbine technology had advanced significantly, enabling the greater extraction of energy and overall viability of the project. rPlus saw the opportunity to reinvigorate development efforts, and over the course of 18 months, essentially re-developed Cedar Creek Wind including new land agreements, environmental studies, permits, interconnection and modernized design.

With a revamped project, rPlus submitted a bid into PacifiCorp's 2020 All-Source Request for Proposals (RFP) which was subsequently shortlisted and awarded through a competitive process. Then, in late 2021, rPlus sold Cedar Creek Wind to Clearway, who finalized the development, engineering, and equipment procurement and executed the PPA with PacifiCorp.

Clearway began construction in September 2022, and the project is expected to create more than 175 jobs during construction and represents a $250 million investment in Idaho's economy.

About rPlus Energies

rPlus Energies develops modern power plants to contribute to the rebuilding of America's energy infrastructure. Through partnership with the private sector, municipalities, and utilities, rPlus Energies develops utility-scale power plants to access a region's best mix of renewable resources to enable a more dispatchable and reliable power supply. rPlus Energies has over 30 projects across 15 market areas in the U.S. in active development including solar, wind, pumped storage hydro, and solar plus battery. Across all technologies, the portfolio represents over 12 GWs of power output and over 7.5 GWs and 60 GWh of storage capacity. rPlus Energies is a subsidiary of The Gardner Group, family owned and operated since 1976, which is dedicated to building better communities through thoughtful, sustainable practices in developing and managing real estate, renewable energy and technology, and providing results-oriented philanthropy. Learn more at www.rplusenergies.com.

About Clearway Energy Group

Clearway Energy Group is leading the transition to a world powered by clean energy. Along with our public affiliate Clearway Energy, Inc., we own and operate more than 8 gigawatts of renewable and conventional energy assets across the country. As we develop a nationwide pipeline of new renewable energy projects for the future, Clearway's 5.7 gigawatts of wind, solar, and energy storage assets offset the equivalent of more than 10.5 million metric tons of carbon emissions for our customers today. Clearway Energy Group is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Carlsbad, Calif.; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Houston; and Princeton, N.J. For more information, visit clearwayenergygroup.com.

About PacifiCorp

PacifiCorp is one of the lowest-cost electrical providers in the United States, serving 2 million customers. The company operates as Rocky Mountain Power in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming and as Pacific Power in California, Oregon and Washington. PacifiCorp provides safe and reliable service through a vast, integrated system of generation and transmission that connects communities as the largest regulated utility owner of wind power in the West. For more information, visit www.pacificorp.com.

rPlus Energies Logo (PRNewswire)

