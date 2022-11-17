Schneider Electric Hosts Texas State Representative Julie Johnson (D-Farmers Branch) to Discuss Workforce Development, Workforce Diversity, and Jobs Training

Schneider Electric's Carrollton facility is one of the company's largest in Texas and employs 328 workers

Texas is home to Schneider Electric's largest footprint in the nation with 2,740 employees based in the state

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today hosted Texas State Representative Julie Johnson (D-Farmers Branch) at its office in Carrollton, Texas. Rep. Johnson toured the recently renovated 70,000 square foot office and training lab and was briefed on the company's efforts to design, manufacture, install and service its portfolio of electrical products—from home circuit breakers to microgrids that power communities—that enable its customers to achieve a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Schneider Electric (PRNewswire)

Schneider executives also briefed Rep. Johnson on its commitment to continue investing in the Dallas region, the programs associated with workforce development and workforce diversity, and its support of local community efforts with organizations such as the American Heart Association, Habitat for Humanity, and Our Friends Place among others.

"Companies like Schneider Electric are attracted to the Dallas community because of our skilled workforce," said Texas State Representative Julie Johnson (D-Farmers Branch). "Together, we are producing technologies that will power the nation's clean energy future, right here in Texas. It will not only make our energy systems more efficient and sustainable, but also more resilient to withstand the forces of climate change."

"Schneider Electric is proud to be part of the Dallas community and we are honored to host Rep. Johnson," said Jana Gerber, President, Microgrid, Schneider Electric North America. "We continue to develop and strengthen our workforce in North Texas and across North America and look forward to our continued partnership with state and federal officials to bring good paying jobs to the region and meet market demand for digital innovations to achieve our shared goals for a clean energy future."

Earlier this year Schneider Electric announced plans to increase its domestic manufacturing capabilities, including the construction of a new manufacturing plant in El Paso, Texas which will create 400 new American jobs and speed the delivery of its products to its North American customers. The announcement follows substantial investments in existing Schneider-owned manufacturing operations in Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Texas to strengthen resilience, increase flexibility, and safeguard Schneider Electric's U.S. supply chain. It currently employs 328 employees in Carrollton, TX across engineering, sales, finance, services, marketing, and human resources. In 2020, Schneider Electric contributed $318 million to the Texas economy.

