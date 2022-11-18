Artifact Labs to Launch World's First Metaverse Symphony with HK Phil and Elliot Leung

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artifact Labs, a web3 company that helps 'Preserve and Connect History' on the blockchain, today announced a partnership with The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) for the première of The Metaverse Symphony, a new work by renowned cinematic composer Elliot Leung. As part of this pioneering collaboration, Artifact Labs serves as the official partner for Elliot Leung and the HK Phil, one of the globe's premier orchestras, to create the world's first-ever symphonic masterpiece that will première in both a concert hall and the metaverse.

The concert will take place in Hong Kong in May 2023, and The Metaverse Symphony will also be premièred in The Sandbox as a fully immersive Web3 experience. With The Sandbox as its metaverse partner, Artifact Labs is recreating Hong Kong's iconic Statue Square as a multi-use digital venue to showcase the unlimited possibilities of music in a virtual world.

Elliot Leung is a renowned composer who is best known for his feature film soundtracks, including the theme and score for The Battle at Lake Changjin, the second-highest-grossing film of 2021 worldwide. Leung was also listed on the Forbes 2022 30 under 30 for his accomplishments and contribution to the film industry.

Commenting on the partnership, Gary Liu, Founder and CEO of Artifact Labs, said "We are thrilled to be partnering with HK Phil and Elliot on this history-making concert. Web3 allows for near-infinite creativity, and we believe this experience will introduce the possibilities of the metaverse to a wider audience."

"The Sandbox open metaverse platform is bridging culture and all forms of art from the physical world into the virtual world, allowing users to express their creativity in accessible new ways never seen before,' said Sebastien BORGET, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox. "We're honored to premiere The Metaverse Symphony, which will connect users from around the globe socially through their Avatars and enable them to share emotions, listen to music, and be inspired in a one-of-a-kind immersive experience."

Benedikt Fohr, HK Phil Chief Executive, said, "Innovative technology may lead arts of all kinds to new horizons. The HK Phil is proud to present our first-ever Arts Tech programme, connecting emerging composer Elliot Leung and our valued partners in creating the first metaverse-inspired symphony. Down this path we are committed to exploring the world of music with innovative, creative use of technology."

Composer Elliot Leung said, "I am honored and thrilled to compose the world's first Metaverse Symphony. As a composer I have always been committed to preserving the traditions of symphonic music, pouring forth the best of my abilities to this craft. With the help of all the reputable partners in this project, I believe it will hoist symphonic music onto new heights."

For media requests, please contact: hello@artifactlabs.com

About Artifact Labs

Artifact Labs is an independent web3 and NFT company building blockchain strategies, products, and platforms that serve organizations with historical IP. The company is on a mission to 'Preserve and Connect History' on the blockchain, and enable all guardians of history to maximize the impact of their most valuable assets by tokenizing them as 'ARTIFACTs'. Artifact Labs is a one-stop solution for partners looking to launch unique NFT projects and build in web3, providing support through advisory services, product development, blockchain engineering, and community management. Artifact Labs was originally incubated by the South China Morning Post, a global news media company that has reported on China for the world since 1903.

