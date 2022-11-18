DARDEN RESTAURANTS TO HOST FISCAL 2023 SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL ON DECEMBER 16

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI) plans to release its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results before the market opens on Friday, December 16, 2022, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ET. Rick Cardenas, CEO, and other senior management will discuss second quarter results, and conduct a question and answer session. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.



What: Darden Restaurants, Inc. Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call







When: 8:30 am ET, Friday, December 16, 2022







Where: webinar.net







How: Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or, to access via the telephone, please dial 1-800-225-9448 and provide the conference passcode DARDEN.

About Darden

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.

