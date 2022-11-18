Business Break
International Paper to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings On January 31, 2023

Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings on  Tuesday, January 31, 2023 before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

International Paper logo. (PRNewsfoto/International Paper)
International Paper logo. (PRNewsfoto/International Paper)(PRNewswire)

The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

The company is also announcing earnings dates for the remainder of 2023:

  • First-Quarter, April 27, 2023
  • Second-Quarter, July 27, 2023
  • Third-Quarter, October 26, 2023

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-earnings-on-january-31-2023-301682313.html

SOURCE International Paper

