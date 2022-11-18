Jamul Casino® Hosts Live World Cup Viewing Events on New 10' x 18' LED Wall of Screens

Jamul Casino Continues to be Top Destination for Sports Entertainment

JAMUL, Calif., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The quadrennial World Cup is considered the most widely anticipated sports competition in the world, with a global audience of over one billion sports fans expected to watch the final event. As the region's top destination for sports entertainment and cuisine, Jamul Casino is launching unrivaled viewing parties featuring all 64 matches on its new wall of screens in JIVe Lounge. Viewing parties begin with the opening game of the World Cup competition on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Jamul Casino's World Cup Viewing Parties

This year's World Cup competition features 32 countries competing in a series of 64 games from November 20, 2022 through December 18, 2022. Each international game will be shown live on JIVe Lounge's new 10' x 18' HD LED wall of screens. Cuisine specials will be offered for each event, and signature cocktails reflecting the competing countries will also be offered at most viewing parties. Jamul Casino, recognized among San Diegans as the region's top destination for sports entertainment, is also home to Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub, which has earned the title of Best Sports Bar in the San Diego Union-Tribune's "San Diego's Best" Reader's Poll for five (5) consecutive years.

President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, Mary Cheeks, states, "The World Cup is the perfect opportunity to showcase our new wall of screens in JIVe Lounge. It will offer fans an unparalleled, immersive experience—second only to being at a live game in person. With our food & beverage specials and the camaraderie of other fans, it should be a really special way to enjoy the competition. Go USA!"

Continued Tribal Investment

The new wall of screens in JIVe Lounge is the latest of numerous investments in Jamul Casino, demonstrating the Jamul Indian Village Tribe's continued commitment to elevating the experience. Earlier this year, the Casino opened a suite of elegantly remodeled High Limit Rooms. Last year, in 2021, the entire Casino was furnished with new carpet. It also opened a newly renovated food court, Jamul Marketplace, featuring a centerpiece 360-degree cylindrical LED video screen—the only one of its kind in Southern California. In July 2020, the Casino added The Rooftop, which has become one of San Diego County's top destinations for weddings and events. In February 2019, Jamul Casino opened its Poker Room which has hosted some of the game's top professional players and national celebrities.

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports 1,200 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

